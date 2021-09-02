Name releases - Henderson fatal crash
Thursday, 2 September 2021, 12:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm the identities of the two people who died
following a
crash on Henderson Valley Road
yesterday.
They were Hendrix Atutolu, aged 23 and Pia
Korewha, aged 29.
Police and Victim Support are providing
support to their whanau at this
difficult time.
One of
the other occupants injured in the crash remains in hospital
in a
stable condition.
A fourth person has been
discharged from hospital.
Enquiries are ongoing into the
full circumstances of the crash and there is
no further
update.
