Name releases - Henderson fatal crash

Police can confirm the identities of the two people who died following a

crash on Henderson Valley Road yesterday.

They were Hendrix Atutolu, aged 23 and Pia Korewha, aged 29.

Police and Victim Support are providing support to their whanau at this

difficult time.

One of the other occupants injured in the crash remains in hospital in a

stable condition.

A fourth person has been discharged from hospital.

Enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances of the crash and there is

no further update.

