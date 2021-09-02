Police to set up checkpoints north of Auckland
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster:
Police
checkpoints at the southern boundary of Tamaki Makaurau have
been
running smoothly, with low traffic numbers and high compliance reported in
the first day of operation.
Police want to thank the majority of New
Zealanders heeding the Alert Level
restrictions, and in particular motorists who have been organised and
prepared with required documentation and proof of exemption to travel ready
for staff at the checkpoints.
Five checkpoints are currently in
operation on Auckland’s southern boundary
with Auckland and Northland remaining at Alert Level 4.
Between 11.59pm on 31st August and 3.30pm on
September 1st, a total of 3,059
vehicles were stopped at these five checkpoints.
Only 114 vehicles were
turned away for non-essential travel, which is
less
than four percent of all motorists.
The
checkpoint with the most vehicles turned around was the
Southbound
checkpoint at SH1/Mercer off ramp where 49 vehicles were turned away.
Vehicle traffic continues
to be light at these checkpoints and the number
of
vehicles being processed through these southern Auckland checkpoints are
lower than when they were last set up during Alert Level 4 in February this
year.
These numbers show that by and large
our community are doing the right thing
and only carrying out essential travel and we want to thank the public for
their cooperation.
A few motorists
have been given warnings for undertaking non-essential
travel
and breaching the current restrictions in place.
Examples of non-essential travel included some
motorists attempting to exit
Auckland to get takeaways, or to pick up items purchased online.
Two men who were
stopped at the Mercer checkpoint provided the excuse
that
they wanted to head to Hamilton to buy face masks, however Police pointed out
there were a number of local places near their home where they could do so
and they were turned around.
We reiterate that motorists
without the appropriate exemption or proof of
essential travel can expect to be turned around at our checkpoints.
The five southern checkpoints are at these locations:
• SH1/Mercer off ramp –
southbound traffic
• SH1/Oram Rd – northbound traffic
• Mangatawhiri Rd/SH2
• East Coast Rd – Waharau Regional Park
• SH22/Pukekawa-Churchill Rd and Logan Rd
Northern Auckland checkpoints:
Following the announcement that Northland
will be moving to Alert Level 3 at
11.59pm tonight, Police will be establishing a number of checkpoints at
Auckland’s northern border.
Operational
planning is well advanced ahead of the Alert Level change
for
Northland, and Police will begin setting up these northern checkpoints from
early this evening.
Northland Police will continue to be highly
visible and operate checkpoints
and random stops inside their district, however they will no longer be
located at the three fixed checkpoints locations that have been operating for
the past week.
Police continue to
engage with iwi around the country, and particularly
with
regard to the management of the northern and southern boundary checkpoints.
The northern Auckland
checkpoints will be set up again at the
following
locations:
• SH1/Mangawhai Road (Twin
Coast Discovery Highway)
• Mangawhai Road / north of Coal Hill Road
• Black Swamp, west of Rako Road
• Mangawhai Road and Cames Road
• Mangawhai Road and Ryan Road
Note: Mangawhai Road also known as Twin Coast Discovery Highway
Road safety:
Despite the
travel restrictions that have been in place across the
country
since we entered Alert Level 4 in August, emergency services continue to be
called to serious and fatal crashes throughout New Zealand.
Tragically, nine
people have lost their lives in eight crashes since
19
August, and a number of other people have been seriously or critically
injured.
While there are
fewer vehicles on the roads under Alert Levels 3 and 4,
we
don’t want road users to become complacent, or to take unnecessary risks.
Even with less traffic on the
road, it is vital that everyone continues to
focus on the basics - drive within the speed limit and at a safe speed for
the conditions, ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained,
don’t drive while impaired, and put your phone away.
Compliance figures:
Since Alert Level 4 came into place, 155
people have been charged with a
total of 166 offences nationwide as at 5pm yesterday (1 September 2021).
Of
the charges filed, 107 are for Failing to Comply with Order
(COVID-19), 37
for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 17 for Health
Act Breaches, and 5 for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement
Officer.
In the same time period, 429
people were warned for 432 offences. Of the
formal warnings 180 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 138 for
Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 113 for Health Act
Breaches, and 1 for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.
Since 19 August 2021, Police have been
issuing infringements for COVID-19
related breaches.
As at 5pm on 1 September 2021, Police have
issued 2,927 infringements
nationwide. 2,850 of these were issued under the previous Health Order. Since
the new Health Order came into force yesterday, 77 infringements have been
issued as follows:
· Left home /
residence other than for essential personal
movement (AL4) – 46
· Left home / residence other than for essential personal
movement (AL3) – 22
· Failure to maintain physical distancing (AL3) – 3
· Other breaches under the new Health Order – 6
Police have now received a total of 14,676 105-online breach notifications.
8,936 were about a gathering, 4,312
were about a business, and 1,428 were
about a person.
In addition to the online breach
notifications, a total of 9,451 Covid-19
related calls were made to the 105-phone line.
The majority (6,863)
of calls were requests for information, and 2,588
were
to report perceived Covid-19 breaches.
Police are also receiving a lot of calls
from the public to our 105 line for
queries about the restrictions around the different alert levels and further
details on the exemption process for travel through checkpoints.
For the latest information, please visit covid19.govt.nz