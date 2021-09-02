Out with the old, in with the new

‘Pay by plate’ technology will soon be the only parking system used in Gisborne as Council prepares to disconnect the final standing lollipop meters.

The last of the pay and display meters will be removed over the coming weeks to make way for further pay-by-plate parking systems.

Council parking team leader Ross Hannam says the system is a more efficient alternative to the aged meters.

“We’ve exhausted all available resources for the meters, which are more than 40-years-old. We can no longer source parts for repairs. They’re just simply past their use-by date.”

“We’re expecting minor disruptions while the old meters are disconnected and removed, and ask users to please find the nearest available meter.”

Council expects all the old meters to be removed by the end of September, and all new pay-by-plate systems to be installed over the coming 12 months.

