Out with the old, in with the new
Thursday, 2 September 2021, 2:40 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
‘Pay by plate’ technology will soon be the only parking
system used in Gisborne as Council prepares to disconnect
the final standing lollipop meters.
The last of the pay
and display meters will be removed over the coming weeks to
make way for further pay-by-plate parking systems.
Council
parking team leader Ross Hannam says the system is a more
efficient alternative to the aged meters.
“We’ve
exhausted all available resources for the meters, which are
more than 40-years-old. We can no longer source parts for
repairs. They’re just simply past their use-by
date.”
“We’re expecting minor disruptions while the
old meters are disconnected and removed, and ask users to
please find the nearest available meter.”
Council
expects all the old meters to be removed by the end of
September, and all new pay-by-plate systems to be installed
over the coming 12
months.
