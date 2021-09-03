Alcohol consumption leading contributor to family violence in Te Hiku during Level 4 lockdown

Harmful alcohol consumption continues to be the leading trigger of reported family violence in Te Hiku since Level 4 lockdown.

From August 18 to August 31, there were 62 reported incidents of whānau harm reported through 111 that came through Whiria Te Muka. Whiria Te Muka is a Te Hiku Iwi-NZ Police partnership that works to prevent and reduce family violence in Te Hiku while striving for Mana Tangata.

Out of those 62 incidents, 18 were triggered by harmful alcohol consumption. Out of those 18 incidents, eight were triaged as high risk according to the measure used by frontline police at the time of reporting the incident.

High triage family incidents can include threats of serious harm, sexual violence, strangulation, people wanted for arrest or arrested, serious psychological harm, repeat reported incidents, serious physical injuries, weapons and/or fear for personal safety.

Alcohol Prevention Harm Officer Constable Rasau Kalivati believes the sale of alcohol hasn’t been restricted as much this lockdown as compared to last lockdown.

"We know alcohol is a factor that exacerbates family harm. Alert level restrictions can add pressure to families, which in turn can prompt people to drink more alcohol and potentially hurt those close to them. Police are here to help, no matter the alert level. If you are in danger or fear for your safety, dial 111,” he says.

There are 24 premises in Te Hiku that hold current off-licences issued by the Far North District Council. Of those, three are now selling alcohol remotely online using contactless delivery, and a further eight are continuing to sell alcohol as part of their usual grocery trade.

Te Hiku Iwi Development CEO Carol Berghan says: “The fact that the sale of alcohol remotely is permitted by the Far North District Council without restrictions is hugely concerning to our iwi. What we are now seeing as a result are unacceptable and preventable reports of family violence.”

Te Rarawa chairman Haami Piripi says the nature of social drinking during periods of lockdown changes drastically due to the restrictions to personal movement and what he describes as cabin fever.

“It’s an uncertain time. There are so many conspiracy theories and so much misinformation out there, and the fact is that the use of alcohol is predictable because it’s the path of least resistance. I think people are probably thinking it’s a bit of a holiday, and what do you do on a Friday or Saturday? It’s a similar sort of thing, but it only brings further pressure and financial burdens,” he says.

Although a believer in moderation, he says Māori in particular have an opportunity to exercise abstinence from heavy drinking during lockdown.

“To have the mana to be able to say ‘no’? There’s mana right there. That in itself is the sort of thing that Māori men in particular need to have in our lives, otherwise we don’t feel fulfilled. Kua nawhe. That’s enough,” he says.

Aside from lockdown periods, Whiria Te Muka data shows that alcohol is usually the largest recorded trigger of family violence. In the six months between Jan 1 and Jun 30 2020, it attributed to the 20% of all reported whānau harm in that time.

Only 24% of all family violence is reported via 111.

