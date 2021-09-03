Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Alcohol consumption leading contributor to family violence in Te Hiku during Level 4 lockdown

Friday, 3 September 2021, 11:59 am
Press Release: Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust

Harmful alcohol consumption continues to be the leading trigger of reported family violence in Te Hiku since Level 4 lockdown.

From August 18 to August 31, there were 62 reported incidents of whānau harm reported through 111 that came through Whiria Te Muka. Whiria Te Muka is a Te Hiku Iwi-NZ Police partnership that works to prevent and reduce family violence in Te Hiku while striving for Mana Tangata.

Out of those 62 incidents, 18 were triggered by harmful alcohol consumption. Out of those 18 incidents, eight were triaged as high risk according to the measure used by frontline police at the time of reporting the incident.

High triage family incidents can include threats of serious harm, sexual violence, strangulation, people wanted for arrest or arrested, serious psychological harm, repeat reported incidents, serious physical injuries, weapons and/or fear for personal safety.

Alcohol Prevention Harm Officer Constable Rasau Kalivati believes the sale of alcohol hasn’t been restricted as much this lockdown as compared to last lockdown.

"We know alcohol is a factor that exacerbates family harm. Alert level restrictions can add pressure to families, which in turn can prompt people to drink more alcohol and potentially hurt those close to them. Police are here to help, no matter the alert level. If you are in danger or fear for your safety, dial 111,” he says.

There are 24 premises in Te Hiku that hold current off-licences issued by the Far North District Council. Of those, three are now selling alcohol remotely online using contactless delivery, and a further eight are continuing to sell alcohol as part of their usual grocery trade.

Te Hiku Iwi Development CEO Carol Berghan says: “The fact that the sale of alcohol remotely is permitted by the Far North District Council without restrictions is hugely concerning to our iwi. What we are now seeing as a result are unacceptable and preventable reports of family violence.”

Te Rarawa chairman Haami Piripi says the nature of social drinking during periods of lockdown changes drastically due to the restrictions to personal movement and what he describes as cabin fever.

“It’s an uncertain time. There are so many conspiracy theories and so much misinformation out there, and the fact is that the use of alcohol is predictable because it’s the path of least resistance. I think people are probably thinking it’s a bit of a holiday, and what do you do on a Friday or Saturday? It’s a similar sort of thing, but it only brings further pressure and financial burdens,” he says.

Although a believer in moderation, he says Māori in particular have an opportunity to exercise abstinence from heavy drinking during lockdown.

“To have the mana to be able to say ‘no’? There’s mana right there. That in itself is the sort of thing that Māori men in particular need to have in our lives, otherwise we don’t feel fulfilled. Kua nawhe. That’s enough,” he says.

Aside from lockdown periods, Whiria Te Muka data shows that alcohol is usually the largest recorded trigger of family violence. In the six months between Jan 1 and Jun 30 2020, it attributed to the 20% of all reported whānau harm in that time.

Only 24% of all family violence is reported via 111.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 2/9: 725 Overall Cases


49 new cases have been discovered in Auckland. Wellington remains free of new discovered cases... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On the messaging to the vaccine hesitants


While the recent surge in vaccinations has been welcome, we’re still in the low hanging fruit phase of the journey towards 80-90% rates of protection. Previous polling suggested that the hardcore anti-vaxxers and vaccine “hesitants” used to comprise about a third of the population. Although the “hesitants” and the “wait and watch” crowd may be shrinking in number, we’re still barely in the foothills of engaging with this part of the community. The messaging to them remains a work in progress... More>>



 
 


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 