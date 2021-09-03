Get on your bikes and ride - carefully
Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, Prevention Manager, Dunedin:
As we head into spring more Kiwis are out
cycling for recreation, checking
out scenery, or just getting out of their bubbles.
More people appear to be
getting out and about in Dunedin and other parts of
the district while we are in level 3 restrictions, so it’s best to remember
you still need to be safe on your bike despite fewer vehicles being on the
roads.
Cycling is a fun, affordable and
healthy way to travel but it pays to be
careful when sharing the road with cars, trucks and other vehicles.
Please make sure you are aware of all
traffic, and also consider wearing high
visibility clothing and have good lights on your bike, especially while
riding in low light.
Low light occurs at dusk and dawn, but also in poor weather conditions.
New Zealand road rules are designed to
help keep everyone on our roads safe
from harm by ensuring consistent and courteous behaviour between everyone who
uses the road.
Police are therefore reminding
drivers to always be aware of other roads
users when they are travelling, this includes cyclists and motorcyclists.
Cyclists: Always check over your
shoulder and look behind you before
indicating and changing direction.
Motorists: Give cyclists and
motorcyclists extra room when you are following
or passing them.
Cycling is now the fastest growing mode
of transport in several cities and
towns across New Zealand. As part of creating a successful multi-modal
transport system Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) is working with its
partners, including Police, to offer a safer, more accessible and attractive
network for cycling so more Kiwis can choose to get about by bike.
Police wants everyone to arrive
alive so always drive to the road rules and
be a courteous driver. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.