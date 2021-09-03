Get on your bikes and ride - carefully

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, Prevention Manager, Dunedin:

As we head into spring more Kiwis are out cycling for recreation, checking

out scenery, or just getting out of their bubbles.

More people appear to be getting out and about in Dunedin and other parts of

the district while we are in level 3 restrictions, so it’s best to remember

you still need to be safe on your bike despite fewer vehicles being on the

roads.

Cycling is a fun, affordable and healthy way to travel but it pays to be

careful when sharing the road with cars, trucks and other vehicles.

Please make sure you are aware of all traffic, and also consider wearing high

visibility clothing and have good lights on your bike, especially while

riding in low light.

Low light occurs at dusk and dawn, but also in poor weather conditions.

New Zealand road rules are designed to help keep everyone on our roads safe

from harm by ensuring consistent and courteous behaviour between everyone who

uses the road.

Police are therefore reminding drivers to always be aware of other roads

users when they are travelling, this includes cyclists and motorcyclists.

Cyclists: Always check over your shoulder and look behind you before

indicating and changing direction.

Motorists: Give cyclists and motorcyclists extra room when you are following

or passing them.

Cycling is now the fastest growing mode of transport in several cities and

towns across New Zealand. As part of creating a successful multi-modal

transport system Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) is working with its

partners, including Police, to offer a safer, more accessible and attractive

network for cycling so more Kiwis can choose to get about by bike.

Police wants everyone to arrive alive so always drive to the road rules and

be a courteous driver. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

