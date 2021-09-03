Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

WorkSafe Activity Since August Level 4 Lockdown Announced

Friday, 3 September 2021, 4:25 pm
Press Release: WorkSafe NZ

WorkSafe New Zealand has received almost 600 reports of alleged COVID-19 breaches about businesses since the Level 4 lockdown came into effect on 18 August 2021.

By the morning of Friday 3 September WorkSafe had triaged 582 reports alleging COVID breaches through both its own online notifications form and as referrals from the Unite Against COVID complaints form.

Almost half of the complaints actioned by WorkSafe were allegations of businesses opening when they potentially should not have been.

The other main issues were about mask use, physical distancing (distance between people), and overcrowding (total occupancy).

Since Alert Level 3 was announced for areas outside of Auckland, WorkSafe has triaged 44 notifications about business operating under Level 3.

WorkSafe National Manager Planning Marcus Nalter said his team had been heartened by the cooperation from businesses when WorkSafe follows up on notifications.

“For the most part, people are wanting to do the right thing in these challenging times, and we really commend those taking the right steps. Our approach has been first and foremost about educating those we receive complaints about and working with them to put safe systems in place to support their staff and their communities.

“Where we can’t get this level of cooperation, and there are people deliberately flouting the rules and not displaying the right level of care, businesses can expect WorkSafe to consider enforcement”.

Most of the reports were about Auckland based businesses, followed by Christchurch, Hamilton and Wellington. The region with the fewest reports referred to WorkSafe was Gisborne.

WorkSafe inspectors had completed 508 COVID-19 remote assessments by Friday morning.

WorkSafe’s key reminders for businesses and the activity they would be seeking compliance on would be the following –

  • It is each business's responsibility to ensure they are legally able to operate under Level 4 in Auckland and Level 3 for the rest of the country. More information on this can be found at www.business.govt.nz/covid-19/operating-at-alert-levels/.
  • Ensure your alternative contract tracing systems (so that people who don’t have the QR scanning app can record their presence at your business) are easily accessible for patrons and adequately protect private information.
  • Ensure you have record keeping in place for your own staff as well. This might be in the form of your roster system or the use of access card records, or you many choose to implement an alternative.
  • Get creative with implementing systems to encourage suitable physical distancing. Look at how the layout of your premises can be adjusted to best facilitate this.

© Scoop Media

Find more from WorkSafe NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 3/9: 754 Overall Cases


27 new cases have been discovered in Auckland. 1 case has been found in Wellington, and 3,684,600 total vaccine doses have been administered... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On the messaging to the vaccine hesitants


While the recent surge in vaccinations has been welcome, we’re still in the low hanging fruit phase of the journey towards 80-90% rates of protection. Previous polling suggested that the hardcore anti-vaxxers and vaccine “hesitants” used to comprise about a third of the population. Although the “hesitants” and the “wait and watch” crowd may be shrinking in number, we’re still barely in the foothills of engaging with this part of the community. The messaging to them remains a work in progress... More>>



 
 


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 