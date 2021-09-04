MEDIA STATEMENT: An Update On Lynnmall
Saturday, 4 September 2021, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Countdown Communications Team
Kiri Hannifin, Countdown’s General Manager
Safety:
This morning many of our teams throughout
Aotearoa have taken some time to get together to talk, share
a physically distanced cup of tea, and support each other
following yesterday’s event in our Lynnmall store. Our
team is a family and when one of our stores is hurting, we
all are. We’re very grateful to our customers who have
supported our decision to open a little later, and for all
the messages of support we have received last night and
today.
Our thoughts are with our customers who were
injured and their families. We would also like to thank the
emergency services for their support of our customers and
team yesterday.
Last night, we made the
decision to temporarily remove all knives and scissors from
our shelves while we consider whether we should continue to
sell them. This is in no way a reflection on our customers,
but an act of support for our team. We want all of our team
to feel safe when they come to work, especially considering
the events of
yeste
