Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Don’t Burst Your Bubble This Father’s Day

Sunday, 5 September 2021, 4:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

Police are urging New Zealanders to maintain their bubbles for the health and
safety of all dads this Father’s Day.

Today is a special opportunity to celebrate the dads and father figures in
our lives, however, alert level restrictions must come first.

That means the best way to show love and appreciation is to maintain our
bubbles.

The last thing anyone wants to do is compromise a parent or loved one’s
health by ignoring the restrictions.

Police are out and about in our communities today to ensure motorists are
travelling for permitted purposes only.

Checkpoints update:

As of 3.30pm yesterday, a total of 18,493 vehicles have now been stopped at
the 10 checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries.

Overall, between 11.59pm on 31 August and 3.30pm on 4 September, 16,877
vehicles have been stopped at the five southern checkpoints. Of these, 607
were turned away for non-essential travel, including 62 yesterday.

At the five northern checkpoints, which have been in place since Northland
dropped to Alert Level 3 at 11:59pm on 2 September, there has been relatively
low traffic.

Between 11.59pm on 2 September and 3:30pm on 4 September, 1616 vehicles have
been stopped at the northern checkpoints and of those, just 68 vehicles were
turned away for non-essential travel.

This remains around four percent of all motorists.

Twenty eight vehicles were turned around at the northern checkpoints
yesterday.

The Southbound checkpoint at State Highway 1/Mercer off-ramp continues to be
the checkpoint with the most vehicles turned around. So far, 242 vehicles
have been turned away at that checkpoint.

At the Mangatawhiri Rd / Koheroa Rd / SH2 off-ramp checkpoint, 162 vehicles
have been turned around.

Compliance update:

As of 5pm yesterday, 181 people have been charged with a total of 192
offences nationwide since Alert Level 4 began.

Of the charges filed, 186 were for offences committed in Alert Level 4 and
six were for offences committed in Alert Level 3.

Of these, 131 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 38 for Failure
to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 18 for Health Act Breaches,
and five for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 473 people were warned for 476 offences.

Of the formal warnings 202 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19),
153 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 120 for
Health Act Breaches, and one for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs
Enforcement Officer.

Since 19 August 2021, Police have been issuing infringements for COVID-19
related breaches.

As at 5pm yesterday, Police have issued 3379 infringements nationwide - 3192
of these were issued under the previous Health Order, primarily for Person
failed to remain at current home/residence other than for essential personal
movement.

Since the new Health Order came into force on 1 September, 473 infringements
have been issued as follows:

  • Left home / residence other than for essential personal movement (AL4) – 260
  • Left home / residence other than for essential personal movement (AL3) – 169
  • Other breaches under the new Health Order – 44

Police have now received a total of 16,572 online breach notifications -
10,120 about a gathering, 4829 about a business, and 1623 about a person.

In addition to the online breach notifications, a total of 10,591 COVID-19
related calls were made to the 105-phone line.

The majority (7630) of calls were requests for information, and 2961 were to
report perceived COVID-19 breaches.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 4/9:20 Community Cases Of COVID-19; One Death


20 community cases of COVID-19; one death; two new cases in managed isolation; more than 86,000 vaccines administered yesterday... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On the messaging to the vaccine hesitants


While the recent surge in vaccinations has been welcome, we’re still in the low hanging fruit phase of the journey towards 80-90% rates of protection. Previous polling suggested that the hardcore anti-vaxxers and vaccine “hesitants” used to comprise about a third of the population. Although the “hesitants” and the “wait and watch” crowd may be shrinking in number, we’re still barely in the foothills of engaging with this part of the community. The messaging to them remains a work in progress... More>>



 
 


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 