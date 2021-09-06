Update - Serious crash on State Highway 1, Kaitaia
Monday, 6 September 2021, 8:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise that one person has died overnight
following a serious crash in Kaitaia.
The crash occurred
at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Kitchen Road at
around 9.15pm on Sunday.
One person taken to Kaitaia
Hospital has since died.
A second person has sustained
serious injuries, with three other people suffering moderate
injuries as a result of the crash.
The road has since
reopened and the Police investigation into the circumstances
of the crash remains
ongoing.
