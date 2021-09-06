Update - Serious crash on State Highway 1, Kaitaia

Police can advise that one person has died overnight following a serious crash in Kaitaia.

The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Kitchen Road at around 9.15pm on Sunday.

One person taken to Kaitaia Hospital has since died.

A second person has sustained serious injuries, with three other people suffering moderate injuries as a result of the crash.

The road has since reopened and the Police investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains ongoing.

