Man arrested in relation to Huntly arson
Tuesday, 7 September 2021, 9:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waikato Police have arrested a man in relation to an arson
that occurred in Huntly on Sunday evening.
Around
11.40pm police and Fire and Emergency were alerted to a
caravan on fire on the main street of Huntly.
The
caravan was fully ablaze and the fire was put out by Fire
and Emergency New Zealand.
Fortunately nobody was
inside the caravan or injured in the fire, however the fire
did cause minor damage to surrounding buildings.
Utilising CCTV cameras in the area, police were able to
identify a person of interest and follow up enquiries saw
him located in Huntly on Monday.
A 57-year-old man
was arrested and charged with arson. He is due to appear in
Hamilton District Court today (Tuesday 7 September).
Our officers acted swiftly to canvass the area and using
investigative practices identify a person of interest,
making an arrest within a day of this offending.
We
would like to thank the community for assisting police with
their enquiries.
