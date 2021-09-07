Council services at Alert Level 2

Marlborough along with the rest of the country (with the exception of Auckland) will move to Alert Level 2 on Wednesday 8 September. The change means a number of Council facilities will reopen but there will still be some restrictions at our libraries and customer services centres. Face coverings must be worn in most public places including our libraries, waste management and recycling facilities and customer service centres, and visitors must scan in. For more information visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz

Parks, reserves and playgrounds

All of Council’s parks and reserves, including playgrounds, will reopen under Alert Level 2. Please maintain physical distancing when enjoying our open spaces.

Kerbside collection

Kerbside collections in Blenheim and Picton will continue as normal and the processing of kerbside recycling will recommence. Rolls of ten Council refuse bags are available for purchase from supermarkets.

Transfer stations

Transfer stations will be open as normal. Every second drop-off bay will be closed to enable physical distancing. This means the emptying capacity is reduced by 50 percent, so if you are using the transfer station please be patient. During Alert Level 2 onsite staff will record vehicle registration details as part of the contact tracing protocol. Face masks should be worn when using the transfer stations.

Greenwaste and Resource Recovery Centre

Both will be open but access will be controlled to ensure physical distancing. Face masks should be worn when using the transfer stations.

Rural community recycling

The rural recycling service and coin skips will continue to operate as normal at Alert Level 2. However, the Portage coin skip remains out of use due to the road slips which prevents the contractor from servicing the site.

Reuse Centre

The reuse centre in Blenheim will reopen under Alert Level 2. Please note a revised drop off process will be in place and numbers allowed to enter the shop will be limited. Please remember maintain physical distancing and wear a face mask when using the site.

Bluegums landfill

The Bluegums landfill is open its usual hours for existing commercial customers only. Face masks should be worn when using the landfill.

Hazardous Waste Centre

The site will be open but access will be controlled to ensure physical distancing. Face masks should be worn when using the transfer stations.

Bus services

Under Alert Level 2 Council’s bus service will continue to operate as normal.

Fare collection will resume at Alert Level 2, from Monday 13 September. We encourage passengers to have the correct fare amount to limit interaction with bus drivers.

In accordance with government requirements passengers must wear a face covering while on the bus and at arrival and departure points (e.g. bus stops).

If you are taking the bus you can help keep yourself and others safe by following this advice:

Sit next to people you know, otherwise keep the seat next to you free

Follow the on-board guidance and maintain physical distancing from those you don’t know whilst on board, and keep 2 metres distance while waiting for services

Comply with any temporary barriers and seat signage indicating where you are allowed to sit

Scan the QR code displayed on the bus displayed on the bus.

Where passengers are unable to scan the QR code they are asked to individually record details of each trip for purposes of contact tracing.

Do not travel on the bus if you are unwell, have been advised to take a Covid-19 test or are awaiting test results.

Council offices

Council reception in Blenheim will reopen as soon as possible under Alert Level 2. Please keep an eye on our website: www.marlborough.govt.nz for the latest information on this. Face coverings must be worn when you are visiting Council offices and you must scan in. Council’s online services are operating as usual - many enquiries, applications, payments, submissions and other business can be carried out on the Council’s website. Please note payments at reception will only be accepted by debit card or credit card. Cash will be accepted under Alert Level 2.

You can also contact us via email at: mdc@marlborough.govt.nz Include your contact details and one of the team will contact you. Or you can call Ph: 03 520 7400.

Council and committee meetings

At Alert Level 2 Council Chambers will be used for Council and Committee meetings, however, seating arrangements will be changed to meet physical distancing protocols. This means only a limited number of public seats will be available and wearing a mask will be required. A Zoom recording and minutes will be available on the Council website following the meeting.

Libraries

Marlborough District Library (Blenheim) and Picton Library and Service Centre will reopen as soon as possible under Alert Level 2 but will do so at a reduced level of service. Hours of opening will initially be 10.00 am - 4.00 pm. Please keep an eye on the Libraries website: www.marlboroughlibraries.co.nz for the latest information on this. Face coverings must be worn when you are visiting the libraries and you must scan in. Physical distancing should also be adhered to.

You can call the Marlborough District Library (Blenheim) on Ph: 03 520 7491 or email: library@marlborough.govt.nz

You can call the Picton Library and Service Centre on Ph: 03 520 7493 or email: pictonlibrary@marlborough.govt.nz

Online services including access to ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and newspapers are still available. For more information on our online library services go to: www.marlboroughlibraries.govt.nz

Harbours

Under Alert Level 2 all recreational boating and water-based activities are permitted but physical distancing should be maintained as much as practicable, and good hygiene and cleaning practices should be applied. Boaties and other water users will be able to travel between regions (not including Auckland) but need to do so safely, and to keep a record of their travel. More information can be found on the Maritime NZ website at: www.maritimenz.govt.nz/

Public toilets

All public toilets in Marlborough will reopen under Alert Level 2.

Dogs

The Renwick Dog Park will open under Alert Level 2. Please ensure you maintain physical distancing when using the park. Dogs should continue to stay on a lead, including in dog exercise areas where leads aren’t normally required as this helps to maintain physical distancing. If you’re out walking your dog please ensure you pick up after it.

Building inspections

At Alert Level 2, building inspections will take place with appropriate safety measures. If you wish to book an inspection, please call Ph: 03 520 7405. For any other enquiries please email the duty builder dutybuilder@marlborough.govt.nz

Noise control

During Alert Level 2, if you are being disturbed by noise, please phone the Council on Ph: 03 520 7400 at the time the nuisance is occurring and one of our Noise Control Officers will attend.

For the most up-to-date information please follow the Government and Ministry of Health’s advice at: www.covid19.govt.nz

Rates

Ratepayers whose rates are due tomorrow, Wednesday 8 September would normally receive a penalty if they had not paid by this date.

Council has decided that any penalty will not now be incurred until Friday 8 October. The extra time is designed to help those affected by the Covid lockdown, including those who were unable to come into the Council’s offices in person to pay their rates or claim a rates rebate.

For further information visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/rates or Ph: 03 520 7400.

