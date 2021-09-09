Serious Crash, Shelley Bay Road - Wellington

Sep 8, 2021

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Shelly Bay Road, Maupuia.

Emergency services were alerted to a report of a vehicle that had left the

road at around 9:50pm.

The number of people involved and their injuries is being determined.

The road is currently closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

