Serious Crash, Shelley Bay Road - Wellington
Thursday, 9 September 2021, 5:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Sep 8, 2021
Police are at the scene of a serious
crash on Shelly Bay Road, Maupuia.
Emergency services
were alerted to a report of a vehicle that had left
the
road at around 9:50pm.
The number of people
involved and their injuries is being determined.
The
road is currently closed and motorists are asked to avoid
the
area.
