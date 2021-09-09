Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Accommodation support available for displaced residents

Thursday, 9 September 2021, 9:58 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

Temporary Accommodation support available for displaced residents

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) has been activated following recent flooding in the West and North-West regions of Auckland.

TAS is now accepting registrations from displaced residents who need assistance finding temporary accommodation.

Following inspections, TAS can confirm 4 buildings have been severely affected and 74 moderately affected by the region’s heavy rainfall on 31 August.

As the Auckland region is currently in Alert Level 4, TAS is working closely with partner agencies to ensure that all aspects of the response can be completed safely and in compliance with Alert Level 4 restrictions.

“If the West Auckland flooding affected your household and you need support to find temporary accommodation, we can help,” says Al Bruce, National Manager, TAS.

“If you are staying in accommodation provided by your district council or with friends or whānau, and think you will need a longer term accommodation solution while your home undergoes repairs, I’d strongly recommend you talk with TAS now about the options we have available.

“Temporary accommodation is not income or asset tested and we work with each household that requires our support to establish their needs and connect them with available accommodation.

“I would also urge tenants and landlords of rental properties to visit www.tenancy.govt.nz to familiarise themselves with their tenancy rights and obligations following an event like this.”

Temporary accommodation differs from ‘shelter’ and ‘emergency accommodation’, which is provided for a short period of time by civil defence and emergency management agencies. Temporary accommodation is used for a short to medium term, providing households with accommodation while repairs are undertaken following a natural disaster.

Wherever possible TAS uses existing, undamaged residential housing as temporary accommodation. Where there is a shortage of rental accommodation in the affected area TAS procures and deploys additional housing supply to be used as temporary accommodation to support residential housing recovery.

For more information on Alert Level 4 restrictions - Alert Level 4 | Unite against COVID-19 (covid19.govt.nz) .

Whether you need assistance finding temporary accommodation immediately or think you may need some help in the future, you can register via our website www.tas.mbie.govt.nz or by phone on 0508 754 163.

Our Service Centre operates Monday to Friday - 08:30am to 5:00pm; Saturday to Sunday – 09:00am – 05:00pm.

