Christchurch domestic terminal evacuated

Item located at airport, Christchurch

At 8am Police were made aware of an item of interest located at Christchurch Airport.

The item was located in a bag at the screening checkpoint.

The domestic terminal has been evacuated as a precaution.

Police are making enquiries and speaking with two people in relation to the incident.

The New Zealand Defence Force's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit has been notified and will attend as a precaution.

