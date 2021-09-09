Update: Body found in Port Hills

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells:

Police have now formally identified the body located in the Port Hills area

on Monday morning.

A post mortem has confirmed it is that of 85-year-old Shirley Warrington who

has been missing since 10 July 2021.

Shirley’s death is not being treated as suspicious and Police continue to

make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

The Coroner will release their findings in due course.

Police would like to thank those who assisted by providing information, or

helped with both the formal and informal searches for Shirley.

