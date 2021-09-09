Update: Body found in Port Hills
Thursday, 9 September 2021, 10:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells:
Police have
now formally identified the body located in the Port Hills
area
on Monday morning.
A post mortem has
confirmed it is that of 85-year-old Shirley Warrington
who
has been missing since 10 July
2021.
Shirley’s death is not being treated as
suspicious and Police continue to
make enquiries on
behalf of the Coroner.
The Coroner will release their
findings in due course.
Police would like to thank
those who assisted by providing information, or
helped
with both the formal and informal searches for
Shirley.
