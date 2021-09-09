Three Arrests Following Burglaries In Hawke’s Bay

Hawke’s Bay Police have arrested three people in relation to a series of burglaries in the region.

Police carried out a search warrant on Tuesday at an address in Bridge Pa, where property was located linked to a commercial burglary in Havelock North and the burglary of a winery in Hastings.

A 47-year-old man is facing two charges of burglary and has been remanded in custody to appear in the Hastings District Court on September 28.

Yesterday Hawke’s Bay Police responded to an overnight burglary in Napier where two motorbikes were stolen.

A search warrant was executed at an Onekawa address resulting in the discovery of both stolen bikes and a jetski which was stolen in 2019.

A 49-year-old and a 50-year-old man are facing multiple charges, including receiving stolen property.

“This is a great result following some dedicated work by our staff,“ Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene says.

“This type of offending can have a real impact on the victims and businesses involved. It is great to be able to recover some of the stolen property and hold these high end offenders to account.”

