Three Arrests Following Burglaries In Hawke’s Bay
Thursday, 9 September 2021, 4:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hawke’s Bay Police have arrested three people in
relation to a series of burglaries in the
region.
Police carried out a search warrant on Tuesday
at an address in Bridge Pa, where property was located
linked to a commercial burglary in Havelock North and the
burglary of a winery in Hastings.
A 47-year-old man is
facing two charges of burglary and has been remanded in
custody to appear in the Hastings District Court on
September 28.
Yesterday Hawke’s Bay Police responded
to an overnight burglary in Napier where two motorbikes were
stolen.
A search warrant was executed at an Onekawa
address resulting in the discovery of both stolen bikes and
a jetski which was stolen in 2019.
A 49-year-old and a
50-year-old man are facing multiple charges, including
receiving stolen property.
“This is a great result
following some dedicated work by our staff,“ Detective
Senior Sergeant James Keene says.
“This type of
offending can have a real impact on the victims and
businesses involved. It is great to be able to recover some
of the stolen property and hold these high end offenders to
account.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 8/9: Level 2, 868 Cases
13 new cases have been identified in Auckland today. 256 cases have recovered in Auckland and 9 in Wellington, and over 4 million and one hundred thousand doses of Vaccine have been administered... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Taliban hardliners, and a lockdown playlist
Well, so much for early hopes that the new Taliban “caretaker” government would be more inclusive, and moderate. Instead, we’ve got a Cabinet that is (a) all men and (b) all Taliban, with no attempt to reach across the country’s political divides. Also, this 33 member Cabinet has no regional, tribal or ethnic balance. Aside from two Tajiks and one Uzbek, everyone else is Pashtun... More>>