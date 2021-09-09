Police Investigating Flaxmere Assault Seeking Help From Public

Attributed to Detective Sergeant Heath Jones, Hawke's Bay Police.

Police investigating an assault in Flaxmere are seeking help from the public.

A security guard in his 60s was on shift overnight on Friday 3 September, outside a new housing development.

He was seated in his car on Tarbet Street near the intersection with Korowai Street.

Some time between 2am and 4am on Saturday 4 September, a male began shaking a fence on Tarbet Street.

The security guard briefly spoke to the male, who then seriously assaulted him.

The guard was hospitalised with serious injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

This was a frightening incident for the guard involved and we extend our best wishes to him in his recovery from his injuries.

We are seeking any information from the public which may assist us, in particular any information as to the identity of the offender.

If you can help, please contact 105 and quote file number 210904/5348.

