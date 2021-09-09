Police Investigating Flaxmere Assault Seeking Help From Public
Thursday, 9 September 2021, 4:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Sergeant Heath Jones, Hawke's
Bay Police.
Police investigating an assault in
Flaxmere are seeking help from the public.
A security
guard in his 60s was on shift overnight on Friday 3
September, outside a new housing development.
He was
seated in his car on Tarbet Street near the intersection
with Korowai Street.
Some time between 2am and 4am on
Saturday 4 September, a male began shaking a fence on Tarbet
Street.
The security guard briefly spoke to the male,
who then seriously assaulted him.
The guard was
hospitalised with serious injuries and remains in hospital
in a stable condition.
This was a frightening incident
for the guard involved and we extend our best wishes to him
in his recovery from his injuries.
We are seeking any
information from the public which may assist us, in
particular any information as to the identity of the
offender.
If you can help, please contact 105 and
quote file number
210904/5348.
