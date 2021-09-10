Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Dallington - Further Appeal

Friday, 10 September 2021, 9:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Further appeal for information in relation to Operation Dallington, the 2008 death of Mellory Manning

Canterbury Police are making a fresh appeal for information from the public in relation to the death of Mellory Manning in December 2008.

In particular we are seeking to identify ‘Male B’ whose DNA profile was obtained from a semen sample located during a post-mortem examination.

Mellory, commonly known as Mel but also known as Ngati Lynette Manning, went to work on Thursday evening 18 December 2008.

Mel was a street worker who worked on the corner of Manchester and Peterborough Streets in Christchurch.

Mel had been a street worker for many years.

She was a street-wise feisty young lady who knew all about the dangers of her business.

Mel had not been seen on the street for some time, but it was close to Christmas and she wanted to earn money to buy Christmas presents for her family.

That night, Mel was offered a ride into town and arrived at her corner at about 9.30pm.

Manchester Street is a busy road and with Christmas around the corner the inner city was busy with vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

There were many sightings of Mel standing on her corner looking for business.

She was wearing a distinctive pink skirt and a blue and white polka dot bikini top.

Between 9.30pm and 10.35pm Mel is known to have had two clients. These clients were identified and have been spoken to.

The last known sighting of Mel was at about 10.35-10.40pm at her corner.

Mel was in possession of her own cell phone and she sent a series of texts to one of her previous clients that night at about 10.43pm.

The cell site data on that text indicates that she was on the move, likely in a vehicle, and had left her corner.

At about 6.40am on Friday 19 December 2008 Mel’s body was found floating in the Avon River near Dallington Terrace.

Operation Dallington, the investigation into her death, was commenced.

This investigation has now been going for approximately 13 years and it has been a complex and challenging investigation.

It was clear that Mel was subjected to a prolonged and violent assault that caused her death.

It is also the belief of the investigation team that due to the nature of her injuries, a number of persons were involved in her death.

A post-mortem examination was undertaken, and a semen sample was located from which a DNA profile was obtained. This is referred to as the Male B sample.

The known clients who had been with Mel on the Thursday evening have been eliminated as being Male B.

The investigation team was extremely hopeful at the time that the Male B DNA sample would be matched to someone on the criminal DNA database. Unfortunately, that was not the case.

Considerable time and effort has been spent by the investigation team to obtain DNA samples from persons of interest over the last 13 years who were not on the criminal DNA database. Unfortunately, we have not been able to identify Male B.

Information is sought from members of the public who may have information as to the identity of Male B or have any other information as to who was involved in Mel’s death and what occurred that night.

Police urge these people to come forward to give the family some closure.

Anyone who has any information which may assist is asked to call Police on 105 and quote Operation Dallington.

Information can also be provided anonymously be ringing Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Detective Inspector Greg Murton, Canterbury Police

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 8/9: Level 2, 868 Cases


13 new cases have been identified in Auckland today. 256 cases have recovered in Auckland and 9 in Wellington, and over 4 million and one hundred thousand doses of Vaccine have been administered... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Taliban hardliners, and a lockdown playlist


Well, so much for early hopes that the new Taliban “caretaker” government would be more inclusive, and moderate. Instead, we’ve got a Cabinet that is (a) all men and (b) all Taliban, with no attempt to reach across the country’s political divides. Also, this 33 member Cabinet has no regional, tribal or ethnic balance. Aside from two Tajiks and one Uzbek, everyone else is Pashtun... More>>



 
 


Energy Resources Aotearoa: Decommissioning overkill needs rethink
Proposed new rules for decommissioning oil and gas infrastructure need a rethink to achieve their objectives and avoid unintended consequences, Energy Resources Aotearoa has told a select committee this morning... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA complaints rise in six months
The figures show the Chief Ombudsman received 722 complaints about Official Information Act (OIA) decisions during this period. This was up 8 per cent on the 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020 period during which 667 complaints were received. The Chief Ombudsman also received 183 complaints about Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) responses in the first half of this year... More>>



Government: Invests in scientific research to boost economy

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Hon Dr Megan Woods has today announced the recipients of this year’s Endeavour Fund to help tackle the big issues that New Zealanders care about, like boosting economic performance, climate change, transport infrastructure and wellbeing... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 