Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Three Waters report and recommendations go to Council

Friday, 10 September 2021, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

An in-depth report examining the Government’s Three Waters reform proposals and what they mean for Marlborough has been tabled for consideration at the full Council meeting next Thursday 16 September.

The report includes analysis by Marlborough District Council staff into the Government’s projected savings and the claimed benefits of transferring Marlborough’s three waters infrastructure into one or more new water service entities.

Mayor John Leggett said the Council’s own analysis is revealing.

“The Government’s numbers are based on high growth projections and efficiency gains happening in Marlborough over the next thirty years. But when you recast the numbers with what in my view are more realistic growth and efficiency gains, the benefits in favour of transferring our Three Waters infrastructure and services are less convincing.”

“If Councillors support staff’s recommendations I will be asking the Government to allow us more time to do further work to quantify the net benefit of their proposals and, like other mayors, I’d like the Three Waters’ reforms to be carried out in conjunction with the Future of Local Government review that is also underway.”

“No decision is required from Council at this stage on the Three Waters proposals - we can reserve our position on whether we opt-in or opt-out of the process at this point. However we do want greater clarity on what the governance arrangements of the proposed entities will be, as well as a decision on our southern border. The Government’s current proposal splits our district into two new water entities and that means, if the proposals were to go ahead, Seddon residents would face higher water bills than Blenheim residents.”

“Our staff’s analysis shows there is a net financial benefit in opting in - in other words most Marlburians would be likely to pay less for their water in 30 years’ time, under the current information we have available to us. However, we have to weigh that up against the possibility that Marlborough will have a greatly reduced level of control over Three Waters capital expenditure and the prioritisation of the spend in our region.”

“The question that lies at the heart of these proposals is – ‘is this a price worth paying?’”

“Judging by the public feedback myself and councillors are currently receiving every day by phone and email, the answer to that question is a resounding ‘no’.”

“Losing control of an asset base that Marlburians have laboriously and carefully built up over many generations is a very hard pill to swallow for people here.”

“It seems logical that there probably are financial benefits from greater integration of water service entities in a small country like New Zealand. However, that doesn’t mean that this proposal on the table is the right one - and our report briefly canvasses what some other arrangements could look like, but we need to be given the opportunity by the Government to explore them properly.”

“But let’s wait for the discussion around the table next week and hear all councillors’ views on the recommendations I have made in the report.”

“It’s important that the public understands that, contrary to a popular misconception out there, no decision is required of Council to opt-in or opt-out at the moment. However we do plan to seek further public feedback over the coming weeks through a special email address: 3waters@marlborough.govt.nz and we’re planning to run videoconference webinars by Zoom.”

“I would encourage people to read the Council report and all the other information on our website at www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/three-waters-reform-proposals and then email us at the address above and let us know what you think.”

“Please put your name down for a webinar if you want to get into the detail and hear more of the Council’s view – it is a very complex set of issues.”

The Government is expected to provide further details of its water service entity proposals sometime in October, including the legislative changes necessary to give effect to the new structures. The Minister of Local Government Hon Nanaia Mahuta has consistently said that councils will be given an ‘opt-in’ or ‘opt-out’ decision opportunity.

The Local Government Act and the Council’s own policy requires a Long Term Plan amendment and a special consultative process prior to making any opt-in or opt-out decision. Council can only make that decision after a full public consultation.

It is not currently known when that formal consultation would need to happen – it all depends on the Government’s next steps.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 10/9: 250,000 Pfizer Doses from Spain, 879 Cases


11 new cases have been identified in Auckland today. 279 cases have recovered in Auckland and 9 in Wellington, and over 4 million and one hundred thousand doses of Vaccine have been administered. 250,000 doses of the Vaccine have been purchased from Spain... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Taliban hardliners, and a lockdown playlist


Well, so much for early hopes that the new Taliban “caretaker” government would be more inclusive, and moderate. Instead, we’ve got a Cabinet that is (a) all men and (b) all Taliban, with no attempt to reach across the country’s political divides. Also, this 33 member Cabinet has no regional, tribal or ethnic balance. Aside from two Tajiks and one Uzbek, everyone else is Pashtun... More>>



 
 



Government: Additional Resurgence Support Payments to support business
“The Government’s RSP was initially intended as a one-off payment to help businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. Ministers have agreed to provide additional payments to recognise the effects of an extended period of alert level restrictions,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: One-way quarantine-free travel for RSE workers starting in October

The first stage of one-way quarantine-free travel with Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will commence in October, initially for RSE workers from those countries, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced today... More>>

ALSO:




Energy Resources Aotearoa: Decommissioning overkill needs rethink
Proposed new rules for decommissioning oil and gas infrastructure need a rethink to achieve their objectives and avoid unintended consequences, Energy Resources Aotearoa has told a select committee this morning... More>>





Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 