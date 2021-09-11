Te Ariki Poulgrain Arrested
Saturday, 11 September 2021, 4:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe,
Auckland City Police.
Police have now located Te
Ariki Poulgrain, who escaped from Corrections custody on 30
June 2021.
Since his escape Police have been
making a number of enquiries to locate the 23-year-old and
he was arrested at an address in Ōtara
today.
He will face a charge of escapes custody
and is expected to appear in Auckland District Court via AVL
on Monday 13 September 2021.
As this matter is now
before the Courts, Police are not able to comment
further.
