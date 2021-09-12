Investigation into Manurewa sudden death remains ongoing

The Police investigation into the sudden death of a woman in the Manurewa area has continued overnight.

Police are at the scene on McVilly Road today and the scene examination will remain ongoing.

A post-mortem examination is currently underway and at this stage Police continue to treat the woman's death as unexplained.

Police are also working to confirm the woman's identity and this a current priority for the investigation.

While we have not yet confirmed her identity, Police believe she is possibly aged in her late teens or early 20s.

Police are asking the public to get in touch with the investigation team if they have a young family member or friend that has not been contact over the past day and this is out of character for them.

It is important Police do this, as there will be next of kin and loved ones that need to be advised of what has happened.

Police have begun examining CCTV footage from the wider area and this will form an important part of our investigation going forward.

It is still the early stages of this investigation and Police are working hard to piece together the facts of what has occurred.

Police will provide further updates once those are available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Counties Manukau CIB on (09) 261 1321 referencing Operation Casting.

People can also contact 105 quoting the file number 210911/6094 or

Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

