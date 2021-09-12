Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Daily Compliance And Checkpoint Update

Sunday, 12 September 2021, 4:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to a Police spokesperson.

Police are reiterating to the public that there are strict requirements in place for anyone looking to cross Alert level boundaries.

This comes as a small number of disappointing incidents have occurred at Auckland’s southern boundary in recent days.

What is most frustrating for Police is that these incidents detract from the overall high level of compliance shown to date by the public.

Our border staff continue to report low traffic volumes at all of the checkpoints set up.

Police have been made aware this weekend of an Auckland couple who crossed the Alert Level 4 border with essential worker exemptions, drove to Hamilton Airport, then flew to their holiday home in Wanaka.

This calculated and deliberate flouting of the Alert Level 4 restrictions is completely unacceptable and will be extremely upsetting to all those who are working hard and making great sacrifices in order to stamp out Covid in our community.

The couple – a 26-year-old woman and 35-year-old man – will be prosecuted for breaching the current Health Order, by failing to return to their place of residence within the Alert Level 4 area after leaving for approved essential personal movement.

The couple will be issued with a summons to appear in court in the coming week.

At the checkpoint situated at Mangatawhiri Road/State Highway 2 yesterday, three people attempted to cross the boundary claiming they were essential workers.

They presented our checkpoint staff with a document containing the letterhead of an essential business.

Following questioning by Police, they admitted they did not have an exemption or the correct documentation. Their details have been recorded, they have been issued with a warning and directed to return home.

Enforcement action remains a possibility if they are found to be breaching restrictions in place again.

Our staff working on the Orams Road checkpoint overnight stopped a vehicle attempting to travel northbound into Auckland.

The driver was visibly intoxicated, and they were taken by Police to Huntly to undergo EBA procedures.

It is fortunate this driver did not cause any harm to themselves or any other road users overnight.

Tāmaki Makaurau compliance update

Since Alert Level 4 came into place, in Tāmaki Makaurau 67 people have been charged with a total of 71 offences as at 5pm yesterday (11 September 2021).

Of these, 56 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 12 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, one for Failing to Stop (Covid 19-related), and two for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 158 people were formally warned for a range of offences.

To date, Police have received a total of 7,530 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau.

