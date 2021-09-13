Homicide investigation underway in Manurewa
Monday, 13 September 2021, 3:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A homicide investigation has been launched over the
discovery of a woman's body in Manurewa on
Saturday.
Police have been investigating the circumstances
of her death after she was located just off of McVilly Road
at around 4.30pm on 11 September.
A post-mortem
examination has now been completed. For operational reasons
we are unable to comment further about the results of
this.
However, Police can confirm that the woman has now
been identified and we are in the process of notifying next
of kin.
Police are unable to release any further personal
details until these processes have been completed.
The
scene examination on McVilly Road has also been
completed.
Investigation staff are continuing to analyse
CCTV footage from the wider area and have been conducting an
area canvass as part of this enquiry.
The community can be
reassured that Police are working hard to piece together the
facts surrounding her death and will hold any person
responsible to account.
Anyone with information can
contact Police 105 quoting the file number 210911/6094 or
Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Detective
Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward, Counties Manukau
Police
