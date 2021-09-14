UPDATE: Search and rescue operation

UPDATE: Search and rescue operation in Marokopa and Kiritehere, Waikato District

As part of the ongoing search and rescue operation in Marokopa, west of Otorohonga Police are now seeking information from the public in relation to any sightings of the missing group.

The missing individuals are 34-year-old Thomas Phillips, Jayda Jin (8), Maverick Callum-Phillips (6) and Ember Phillips (5).

“There is a large Police presence in Marokopa today focused on the search for Thomas and the children. If anyone has seen or heard from Thomas and the kids since Saturday please contact Police immediately,” said Inspector Will Loughrin, Area Commander Waikato West.

Police were notified yesterday [13 September] that the group were last seen at Marokopa on Saturday. The vehicle used by Thomas was found at the beach at Kiritehere on Saturday.

Search and rescue teams from Police and LandSAR are involved in the search along with Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff and local Police staff.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 105 and quote job number 210913/1952.

