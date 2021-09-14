UPDATE: Search and rescue operation
Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 11:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
UPDATE: Search and rescue operation in Marokopa and
Kiritehere, Waikato District
As part of the ongoing search
and rescue operation in Marokopa, west of Otorohonga Police
are now seeking information from the public in relation to
any sightings of the missing group.
The missing
individuals are 34-year-old Thomas Phillips, Jayda Jin (8),
Maverick Callum-Phillips (6) and Ember Phillips
(5).
“There is a large Police presence in Marokopa today
focused on the search for Thomas and the children. If anyone
has seen or heard from Thomas and the kids since Saturday
please contact Police immediately,” said Inspector Will
Loughrin, Area Commander Waikato West.
Police were
notified yesterday [13 September] that the group were last
seen at Marokopa on Saturday. The vehicle used by Thomas was
found at the beach at Kiritehere on Saturday.
Search and
rescue teams from Police and LandSAR are involved in the
search along with Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff and
local Police staff.
Anyone with information is asked to
contact 105 and quote job number
210913/1952.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 13/9: Ardern says Auckland to stay in lockdown for another week
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Auckland will stay in Covid-19 alert level 4 for another week, until 11.59pm next Tuesday. Cabinet has made an in principle decision that Tāmaki Makaurau will then move to alert level 3. The rest of New Zealand will remain in alert level 2 until Tuesday next week... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Taliban hardliners, and a lockdown playlist
Well, so much for early hopes that the new Taliban “caretaker” government would be more inclusive, and moderate. Instead, we’ve got a Cabinet that is (a) all men and (b) all Taliban, with no attempt to reach across the country’s political divides. Also, this 33 member Cabinet has no regional, tribal or ethnic balance. Aside from two Tajiks and one Uzbek, everyone else is Pashtun... More>>