Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UPDATE: Search and rescue operation

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 11:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

UPDATE: Search and rescue operation in Marokopa and Kiritehere, Waikato District

As part of the ongoing search and rescue operation in Marokopa, west of Otorohonga Police are now seeking information from the public in relation to any sightings of the missing group.

The missing individuals are 34-year-old Thomas Phillips, Jayda Jin (8), Maverick Callum-Phillips (6) and Ember Phillips (5).

“There is a large Police presence in Marokopa today focused on the search for Thomas and the children. If anyone has seen or heard from Thomas and the kids since Saturday please contact Police immediately,” said Inspector Will Loughrin, Area Commander Waikato West.

Police were notified yesterday [13 September] that the group were last seen at Marokopa on Saturday. The vehicle used by Thomas was found at the beach at Kiritehere on Saturday.

Search and rescue teams from Police and LandSAR are involved in the search along with Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff and local Police staff.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 105 and quote job number 210913/1952.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 13/9: Ardern says Auckland to stay in lockdown for another week


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Auckland will stay in Covid-19 alert level 4 for another week, until 11.59pm next Tuesday. Cabinet has made an in principle decision that Tāmaki Makaurau will then move to alert level 3. The rest of New Zealand will remain in alert level 2 until Tuesday next week... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Taliban hardliners, and a lockdown playlist


Well, so much for early hopes that the new Taliban “caretaker” government would be more inclusive, and moderate. Instead, we’ve got a Cabinet that is (a) all men and (b) all Taliban, with no attempt to reach across the country’s political divides. Also, this 33 member Cabinet has no regional, tribal or ethnic balance. Aside from two Tajiks and one Uzbek, everyone else is Pashtun... More>>



 
 



Housing: OneRoof Reveals New Zealand's Average Property Value Reaches $1 Million
New Zealand house prices have reached a new milestone, with the national average property value hitting $1 million for the first time. New figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity show the typical cost of a property across New Zealand increased 4.9% in the last three months and increased 27% since September 2020... More>>



Government: Additional Resurgence Support Payments to support business
“The Government’s RSP was initially intended as a one-off payment to help businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. Ministers have agreed to provide additional payments to recognise the effects of an extended period of alert level restrictions,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: One-way quarantine-free travel for RSE workers starting in October

The first stage of one-way quarantine-free travel with Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will commence in October, initially for RSE workers from those countries, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 