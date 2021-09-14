Dunedin Regional Events Funding round to open on 4 October

(Dunedin, 14 September 2021) The second round of the Government-backed Dunedin Regional Events Fund will open on 4 October 2021, inviting applications from new and existing Dunedin event organisers.

The fund is aimed specifically at events that will attract increased domestic visitation and spend in the city and can demonstrate how this will be achieved.

Events that meet the criteria can apply for between $25,000 and $100,000 to stage a single or multi-year event, which must take place before June 2023. The funding can be applied for in addition other Dunedin City Council event grants.

The first round of the fund was allocated in May this year, and both the New Zealand International Science Festival and the New Zealand Masters Games were awarded grants, predominantly to scale up their marketing activity and resourcing.

Andrea Liberatore Associate Director of the New Zealand International Science Festival, says, “Regional Events Funding played a vital role in our ability to host the biggest and most successful Science Festival yet.

“Not only were we able to bring in some fantastic events that we otherwise wouldn’t have, the funding allowed us to market the Festival farther beyond Dunedin than ever before, introducing our Festival to new audiences – an impact that will carry forward into the future,” she says.

“Especially in the current COVID environment with so much uncertainty, that kind of lasting impact will be critical to our events’ continued success.”

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says the funding provides additional support for the events sector, especially at a time when uncertainty reigns.

“It’s been a really difficult time for the visitor and events industries over the last year and half. COVID-19 has cut out a large percentage of their market or has caused postponements and cancellations due to the restrictions in place.

“We know that events bring people to the city, and that they’re beneficial to the wider local economy as people look to dine out, shop or experience other attractions,” he says.

“This has been clearly demonstrated most recently by the New Zealand International Science Festival in July, which contributed to a 3.4% increase in spend on the previous July and achieving a historic two-night average accommodation stay per guest.”

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) funding is being facilitated by the Dunedin City Council’s Enterprise Dunedin, in its capacity as the Regional Tourism Organisation (RTO) for the city.

Full funding criteria and terms and conditions can found on www.dunedin.govt.nz/services/funding-and-grants/events-funding

The application form on the same webpage will be live from 4 October. Anyone intending to apply is encouraged to get in touch with the DCC community and events team ahead of submitting an application, by emailing: events@dcc.govt.nz

