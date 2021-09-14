Lumino City Light Festival Postponed

It’s with great sadness that we are announcing the postponement of the Lumino City Festival that was due to take place on the 15th - 16th of October 2021 due to the Covid - 19 Delta outbreak. Our team has worked determinedly to explore all possible options; however, we have concluded that a postponement is necessary for the safety and certainty of those involved and most importantly for our attendees.

Due to the current Covid-19 Delta outbreak, we do not want to risk the health and safety of our community and we want to ensure that all vendors, performers and other partners have sufficient notice and certainty surrounding the festival.

This was to be our biggest light festival but with the current covid situation and the inability of people to easily travel around the country we believe a postponement to a future date is the best decision for the safety of our community and success of the festival.

We are in the process of working with our partners including the Wellington City Council to find a solution and we hope to have new dates in the near future.

We would like to thank all our sponsors, partners and everyone who has had a hand in creating this light festival for their dedication so far and commitment to help us move forward.

We cannot wait to share the incredible festival we have lined up for Wellington when it is safe to do so.

© Scoop Media

