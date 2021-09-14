Auckland daily compliance update



Police are reminding the public that there are clear requirements in place

for anyone intending on crossing an Alert level boundary.

This comes as Police on Tāmaki Makaurau’s northern and southern boundaries

have identified some instances where people are openly trying to flout these

rules.

On Monday, a man attempted to enter the Auckland region claiming to be going

to collect a prescription from a pharmacy.

Enquiries were made with the pharmacy he was reportedly driving to and this

was not the case. The man was refused entry.

There have also been several instances at the northern boundary where people

have come to Police attention trying to get around the rules.

In one incident, a 33-year-old woman was arrested after being located in

Whangārei on 6 September.

The woman was initially turned around at a checkpoint attempting to leave

Auckland and was subsequently been located in Whangārei after allegedly

travelling on private property to avoid the checkpoint.

She has been charged with Failing to comply with the Health Order and is due

to appear in the Whangārei District Court on 23rd September.

Police also arrested a 25-year-old man who was stopped on SH1 in Kauri and

found to be in breach of his bail conditions.

It was established that the man had driven through the northern checkpoints

from Auckland and into Northland after allegedly claiming to have changed his

bail conditions and deliberately misinforming the officers.

He has been charged with Failing to comply with the Health Order and will be

appearing in the Papakura District Court on 4th October.

Police will continue to question motorists travelling in and out of these

checkpoints. Our message is that there no tolerance for people deliberately

attempting to ignore the restrictions.

If you are found to be deliberately breaching restrictions, prosecution

remains an option for Police.

These attempts will also be incredibly frustrating for the majority of

Aucklanders who are continuing to work hard doing the right thing.

Police also attended a concerning incident at Takanini Pak N Save where a

security guard was assaulted after a woman refused to wear a face covering.

She became aggressive at the guard when she was offered a face covering. The

woman left the store and later returned to the supermarket with two other

men.

The woman allegedly punched the guard and the two men chased the guard with

weapons.

Police were called and arrested two people in the nearby area.

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with assault and was also issued an

infringement for failing to wear a face covering.

A 33-year-old man, a patched Black Power member, has also been charged with

assault with a weapon. Both are expected to appear in the Manukau District

Court at a later date.

Police will be conducting reassurance patrols at the supermarket today and to

ensure there is support available for the victim in this matter.

Police have no tolerance for this behaviour, particularly towards essential

workers going about their work who should not have to tolerate this kind of

act.

Checkpoint update:

As of 11.59pm yesterday, a total of 102,075 vehicles have now been stopped at

the 10 checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries since

11.59pm on 31 August.

83,332 vehicles have been stopped at the five southern checkpoints.

Of these, 972 were turned away for non-essential travel, including 131

yesterday.

At the five northern checkpoints, which have been in place since Northland

dropped to Alert Level 3 at 11:59pm on 2 September, 18,743 vehicles have been

stopped.

Of those, 295 vehicles were turned away for non-essential travel, including

32 yesterday.

Tāmaki Makaurau compliance update

Since Alert Level 4 came into place, in Tāmaki Makaurau 73 people have been

charged with a total of 77 offences as at 5pm yesterday (13 September 2021).

Of these, 61 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 13 for Failure

to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, one for Failing to Stop

(COVID 19-related), and two for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs

Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 165 people were formally warned for a range of

offences.

To date, Police have received a total of 8,103 105-online breach

notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki

Makaurau.

