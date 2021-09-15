Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Coastguard Nelson wins prestigious international accolade at IMRF Awards

Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Coastguard

Coastguard Nelson have been announced as winners at the International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF) Awards announced overnight – receiving the award for Outstanding Team Contribution to Maritime SAR Operations.

The IMRF Awards recognise search and rescue (SAR) professionals around the world for their outstanding actions, skills, expertise and commitment to SAR activities.

Coastguard Nelson alongside Nelson Police SAR Squad, Tasman District Harbourmaster and Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) were recognised for their contribution to the rescue of the SV Ocean Gem near Rangitoto kit e Tonga/D’Urville Island on 18-19 March 2020. This successful rescue took more than 14 hours and brought six people, including David Hows, home safely.

"Coastguard Nelson deserve this award because as professional volunteers they put their lives and their vessel at risk to come to the aid of SV Ocean Gem and her crew of 6 in very difficult and challenging conditions,” he said.

"We are forever indebted to the Nelson Coastguard for the selfless work of their entire team in keeping sailors safe on the water and bringing people who get into difficulty on the ocean, home to their families."

Coastguard Nelson president Peter Kara said this award is testament to the efforts of all emergency services that were involved in the rescue.

“This was a complex, delicate rescue that required all emergency services to work together and put their own lives at risk. It’s fantastic to receive such a special award from IMRF, which only speaks volumes about the difficulty and bravery of the volunteers’ actions during the rescue,” he said.

Coastguard CEO Callum Gillespie also noted the exceptional circumstances of this rescue and how the Coastguard Nelson crew risked their own lives to save others.

"The five-person crew travelled outside their normal area of operation to assist a yacht nearly twice the size of their rescue vessel. Whilst this search and rescue operation challenged the crew both physically and mentally, it speaks to the level of selflessness and dedication amongst Coastguard volunteers,” he said.

“This international award represents all Coastguard volunteers around New Zealand and their collective efforts to save those at sea.”

Rescue details

When the Mayday call was first received by RCCNZ at 9pm, the 12-tonne sailing yacht, en route from Hobart to Picton, had lost its steering and was drifting helplessly in the Cook Strait Channel in winds gusting between 20 and 25 knots.

Without intervention from rescue agencies to ensure a safe arrival into Aotearoa, the vessel would eventually drift into rocks, putting the yacht and its crew in harm’s way.

In the hours that followed, a full-scale search and rescue operation was carried out that pushed the Coastguard crew to their limits and combined the expertise and resources of both land-based and on-water SAR agencies.

RCCNZ advised Coastguard Nelson and Police of the situation and at 4am, the Coastguard crew set out on a lengthy journey into the night to reach the stricken vessel.

Back and forth communication between Coastguard, RCCNZ and Ocean Gem detailing the vessels moving position, greatly assisted the Coastguard crew in their search efforts as they navigated a 3-4m swell under the cover of darkness.

Ocean Gem had drifted so far out that Coastguard Nelson had to obtain a special exemption from Maritime New Zealand which allowed them to travel outside their area of operation to reach the yacht. After a long passage, at 7:20am, Coastguard finally rendezvoused with Ocean Gem where all crew were found safe and accounted for.

Earlier this year Coastguard Nelson won Rescue of the Year and also received a Certificate of Achievement at the NZSAR Awards. Coastguard New Zealand congratulates all of the winners at the IMRF Awards.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Coastguard on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 14/9: 983 Overall Cases, 4,444,065 Vaccine Doses Administered


14 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today. 441 so far have recovered from their cases in Auckland alongside 15 of 17 in Wellington... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On the Covid exit plan, and 9/11 media memories


Is it OK to feel nostalgic for the period only a couple of months ago, when the government seemed to have a plan for exiting from the elimination strategy? Ah, the good old days. That plan included inviting firms to nominate a few hundred of their best and brightest to go overseas on essential business. On their return, we’d then see how the public health system coped. If all went reasonably well, there would be a gradual re-opening through the first quarter of 2022... More>>



 
 



Housing: OneRoof Reveals New Zealand's Average Property Value Reaches $1 Million
New Zealand house prices have reached a new milestone, with the national average property value hitting $1 million for the first time. New figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity show the typical cost of a property across New Zealand increased 4.9% in the last three months and increased 27% since September 2020... More>>



Government: Additional Resurgence Support Payments to support business
“The Government’s RSP was initially intended as a one-off payment to help businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. Ministers have agreed to provide additional payments to recognise the effects of an extended period of alert level restrictions,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: One-way quarantine-free travel for RSE workers starting in October

The first stage of one-way quarantine-free travel with Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will commence in October, initially for RSE workers from those countries, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 