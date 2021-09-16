Helicopter crash, Otago
Thursday, 16 September 2021, 3:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have today been working at the scene of a
helicopter crash in Otago.
The helicopter was reported
overdue at 5.30am and a search was undertaken, led by the
Rescue Coordination Centre NZ.
A search team located the
helicopter at 7.30am. It had crashed at Deep Creek (33 miles
west of Dunedin), and the pilot was confirmed deceased.
At
this stage Police will not be providing information
regarding the pilot, until we can be certain all necessary
family notifications have been carried out.
We can confirm
however that the pilot was the only person on board the
helicopter.
Transport Accident Investigation Commission
(TAIC) will be the lead investigating agency in relation to
the crash and Police will provide assistance as
required.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 16/9: 996 Overall Cases, 4,500,000+ Vaccine Doses Administered
13 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today. 445 so far have recovered from their cases in Auckland alongside 15 of 17 in Wellington... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On the moral and scientific case against Covid booster shots
A year ago, a Covid vaccine was still on humanity’s wish list. Now, we’re basing our economic planning - and the safety of opening our borders – on the ability of the new Covid vaccines to reduce infection, hospitalisation and death. Given this reliance and in the face of an evolving virus, there is a lot of anxiety about how well the vaccines protect us, and for how long. Will we need booster shots, and how soon..? More>>