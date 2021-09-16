Helicopter crash, Otago



Police have today been working at the scene of a helicopter crash in Otago.

The helicopter was reported overdue at 5.30am and a search was undertaken, led by the Rescue Coordination Centre NZ.

A search team located the helicopter at 7.30am. It had crashed at Deep Creek (33 miles west of Dunedin), and the pilot was confirmed deceased.

At this stage Police will not be providing information regarding the pilot, until we can be certain all necessary family notifications have been carried out.

We can confirm however that the pilot was the only person on board the helicopter.

Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) will be the lead investigating agency in relation to the crash and Police will provide assistance as required.

