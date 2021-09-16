Night closures Weld Pass, SH1, Blenheim: postponed

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has postponed planned night work in Weld Pass between Blenheim and Seddon, on SH1, originally scheduled to start Monday 20 September.

The maintenance work is now likely to occur in October. The exact dates will be communicated closer to when they are confirmed.

“The reason for the postponement is the impact upon the freight industry currently with irregular ferry sailings combined with the urgent need to restock South Island supply depots and warehouses,” says Waka Kotahi Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations Peter Brown.

“We appreciate the need for freight to get to its destination as efficiently as possible currently and the need for the supply chain to have minimal delays. We are able to push this work out a fortnight and will communicate the new schedule in a week or so.”

