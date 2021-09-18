Fatal crash, Christchurch – Canterbury

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in Christchurch this

morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle collision on Bridle

Path Road at 1:50am.

Sadly one person died, another was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and enquiries into the cause of the

crash are continuing.

