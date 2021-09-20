2021 Civic Honours Awards nominations are now open

Do you know someone in Horowhenua who deserves to be recognised for going above and beyond in a voluntary capacity?

Horowhenua District Council’s Civic Honours Awards are the perfect opportunity to nominate them for their outstanding contribution and give them the recognition they deserve.

Civic Honours Awards recognise outstanding voluntary service by individuals and community groups across the categories of community, cultural, education, recreation/sport, religion, social, youth and conservation.

Nominations will be considered by Horowhenua District Council’s Community Funding and Recognition Committee, which is comprised of the Mayor and five councillors.

Mayor Bernie Wanden encourages people to nominate those worthy of recognition.

“Nominations can be made for citizens of any age, and should be based on the quality of their commitment or length of service to a particular organisation, or their contributions across multiple organisations within the community”.

“These awards recognise those in the community who take on more than their fair share of the load, those who work tirelessly in our community and whose valuable contribution makes our district a better place,” he said.

Nominations close on Sunday 17 October 2021. Successful nominees and their whanau will be invited to attend the Civic Awards function on Thursday 2 December 2021, when the awards will be presented.

For more information, including guidelines and criteria, and to download nomination forms, visit https://www.horowhenua.govt.nz/Civic-Honours-Awards . If you need assistance with accessing or downloading the online forms, our customer service team will be happy to help.

