Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cross Valley Connections Programme Business Case Approved

Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 8:56 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry is pleased the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Board has approved the programme business case for the Cross Valley Connections project - a more resilient, higher capacity multi modal transport link that will connect SH2 to the Seaview industrial area to ease congestion on the Petone Esplanade.

Mayor Campbell Barry says that having the programme business case approved is a really important milestone to reach.

"Now that the programme business case is approved, we’re over a significant hurdle to getting the Cross Valley Connections project started. The roading aspect of this project has been talked about since the 1960s, and having made it a priority when I was elected, I’m really excited that we’ve made this step."

"This project goes straight to the heart of addressing congestion and resilience issues in our growing city. By investing in transport infrastructure projects like Cross Valley Connections, we can ensure that we have stable and efficient transport links across the city."

"Council has set aside $160M to fund the project. Having the business case approved means we can get cracking on the next stage of the business case process required to access government funding, which generally can fund up to half of the cost of transport projects like Cross Valley Connections."

Under the current framework for the project, Stage 1 will deliver improved Public Transport and cycle connections to complement the Te Ara Tupua shared path. This will improve access to Petone and other areas of the city for all road users.

"Cross Valley Connections will be a project for all road users - transport vehicles, cyclists, walkers, and other micromobility means of travel. It will make improvements to help cyclists navigate the Ewen Bridge, improved connections to the Hutt River Trail, and improve bus journeys by prioritising them at key intersections," says Campbell Barry.

"I also want to make it very clear that, at this stage, no plans for the project layout have been finalised. Engaging with residents so that we can collectively produce the best possible outcome will occur."

Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships, Emma Speight, says the project will provide people with more choice about how to get around the Hutt Valley, as well as supporting integrated urban development in the city.

"Together with Te Ara Tupua, the Cross Valley Connections project will help to improve access, resilience and safety of Hutt Valley’s transport network.

"Waka Kotahi is looking forward to getting started on the next phase of the project with Hutt City Council, so that people throughout the region can enjoy the benefits it will bring sooner."

More information on the project can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 21/9: 1,085 Overall Cases, Auckland Moving to Level 3


14 new cases have been discovered in Auckland. Auckland will move to alert level 3 from 11.59pm on Tuesday night, and stay in level 3 for at least two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. The rest of the country will remain in level 2, but will move from gatherings of 50 up to gatherings of 100... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On the Great Covid Mask Debate, plus a music playlist


Ay caramba. Only yesterday, Otago University epidemiologist Dr Nick Wilson was still feeling it necessary to suggest that the government should maybe make mask-wearing compulsory, in the likes of schools and workplaces. The chronic official reluctance to do so is still something of a puzzle. From the outset of the pandemic right through until Delta arrived... More>>



 
 


Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Returns To Parliament
The Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill has returned to Parliament for its second reading in an important step towards giving enforcement agencies greater power to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Trans-Tasman: Quarantine-free travel with Australia to remain suspended for a further 8 weeks
The suspension of quarantine-free travel (QFT) with Australia has been extended, given the current Delta outbreaks, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “When QFT was established with Australia, both our countries had very few recent cases of COVID-19 community transmission... More>>


Auckland: School holidays remain unchanged
School holidays in Auckland will continue to be held at the same time as the rest of the country, starting from Saturday, 2 October, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “I’ve carefully considered advice on the implications of shifting the dates and concluded that on balance, maintaining the status quo is the best course of action... More>>

ALSO:


Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 