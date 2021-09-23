Arrests In Wairoa Following Termination Of Drug Operation

The Eastern District Police Organised Crime Unit has today terminated a

six-week-long operation targeting the supply of methamphetamine in the Wairoa

area.

More than 60 Police staff, including the Wellington Asset Recovery Unit, the

National Organised Crime Group and Specialist Search Group, assisted in the

operation to search eight Wairoa properties.

There have been eight arrests, including four women, aged between 29 and 42

and four men aged between 30 and 60.

Police allege the group have been selling high volumes of methamphetamine in

Wairoa.

The group has strong links to the local Mongrel Mob gang and one of the men

arrested is a patched member.

Police have restrained property worth over $1 million under the Criminal

Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

This includes seven residential properties and six vehicles including late

model utilities, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a jet ski and an excavator.

Today’s search warrants have seen Police locate and seize a large quantity

of cash and methamphetamine. Two firearms have also be seized.

"The termination of this operation will cause a significant disruption to the

supply of methamphetamine in the Wairoa community and will ultimately prevent

the ongoing harm associated with this insidious drug," says Detective

Inspector Brent Greville.

“It should send a clear warning to those who deal drugs in our communities

that Police will continue to target you, and you will be prosecuted.”

Those arrested will appear in the Gisborne District Court tomorrow on charges

including suppyling methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for supply

and possession of cannabis for supply.

Further arrests are likely.

© Scoop Media

