Arrests In Wairoa Following Termination Of Drug Operation
The Eastern District Police Organised Crime Unit has
today terminated a
six-week-long operation targeting the supply of methamphetamine in the Wairoa
area.
More than 60 Police staff,
including the Wellington Asset Recovery Unit,
the
National Organised Crime Group and Specialist Search Group, assisted in the
operation to search eight Wairoa properties.
There have been eight
arrests, including four women, aged between 29 and
42
and four men aged between 30 and 60.
Police allege the group have been selling high
volumes of methamphetamine in
Wairoa.
The
group has strong links to the local Mongrel Mob gang and one
of the men
arrested is a patched member.
Police have restrained property worth over $1
million under the Criminal
Proceeds (Recovery) Act.
This includes seven residential properties and
six vehicles including late
model utilities, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a jet ski and an excavator.
Today’s search warrants have seen Police
locate and seize a large quantity
of cash and methamphetamine. Two firearms have also be seized.
"The termination of this operation will cause
a significant disruption to the
supply of methamphetamine in the Wairoa community and will ultimately prevent
the ongoing harm associated with this insidious drug," says Detective
Inspector Brent Greville.
“It should send a clear warning to those
who deal drugs in our communities
that Police will continue to target you, and you will be prosecuted.”
Those arrested will appear in the
Gisborne District Court tomorrow on
charges
including suppyling methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for supply
and possession of cannabis for supply.
Further arrests are likely.