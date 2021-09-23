Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland daily compliance release

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 6:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are reminding Aucklanders that travel in and out of the border
checkpoints remains heavily restricted under Alert Level 3 and are warning
those without evidence of permitted travel to expect to be turned around.

Police operating the checkpoints yesterday dealt with a significantly higher
volume of vehicles attempting to travel through the northern and southern
checkpoints, following Auckland’s move to Alert Level 3.

Those turned around included people attempting to relocate to a new home,
travel for shared childcare arrangements or because they did not have an
exemption.

Under the current rules, if you are travelling through an alert level
boundary to relocate your main home on a permanent basis, your place of
departure cannot be in the Alert Level 3 area.

You also cannot cross an alert level boundary to take a child to and from a
shared caregiver’s place of residence, if your place of departure or
destination is in an Alert level 3 area.

Anyone unsure if their reason for travelling across an alert level boundary
is permitted should check the latest requirements here:
https://covid19.govt.nz/travel/permitted-travel-at-different-alert-levels/personal-travel-across-an-alert-level-boundary/#getting-tested-when-crossing-the-boundary

If you do not provide the required evidence or documentation to prove you are
travelling for permitted purposes, you are likely to be turned away.

From 11.59pm tonight, most people aged 12 and over who are permitted to
travel across the Alert Level 3 boundary for personal reasons will need to
get a COVID-19 test before they travel and provide evidence.

This is in addition to the current requirement for most permitted workers
travelling across the Alert level 3 boundary to provide evidence that they
have had a COVID-19 test in the past seven days.

For the most up-to-date information on personal travel, please visit:
https://covid19.govt.nz/travel/permitted-travel-at-different-alert-levels/personal-travel-across-an-alert-level-boundary/

Checkpoint compliance update:

As of 11.59pm yesterday, a total of 235,108 vehicles have now been stopped at
the 10 checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries since
11.59pm on 31 August.

A total of 3,578 vehicles have been turned around during this time.

21,885 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday while 952
vehicles were turned around.

A total of 206 vehicles were turned away at the Northern checkpoints
yesterday while 746 vehicles were turned around at the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm September 21, 5942 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 272 of
them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau.

55 of those vehicles were turned around yesterday.

Tāmaki Makaurau compliance update:

Since Alert Level 4 came into place, in Tāmaki Makaurau 93 people have been
charged with a total of 97 offences as at 5pm yesterday (22 September 2021).

Of these, 80 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 14 for Failure
to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, one for Failing to Stop
(Covid 19-related), and two for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs
Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 194 people were formally warned for a range of
offences.

To date, Police have received a total of 10,342 105-online breach
notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki
Makaurau.

