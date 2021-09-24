Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ Warbirds New Modern Website Launch

Friday, 24 September 2021, 5:27 am
Press Release: NZ Warbirds Association Inc

The New Zealand Warbirds Association are excited to reveal their brand-new website www.nzwarbirds.org.nz Our current website has been in use for a number of years and it has served us really well but it's time to renew. The new site is photographic rich, searching is optimised and importantly we have expanded the site to include what the Association offers across New Zealand for both members and the public, a great technological upgrade for us. As a national body this is vitally important to us says Frank Parker, NZ Warbirds Association President.

Engaging Maverick Digital to create a new website was a natural choice for Warbirds General Manager Trish Reynolds after attending a digital marketing workshop in Auckland for tourism organisations. Alex Dykman, CEO/Founder Maverick Digital explains that it wasn’t meeting the needs of today’s consumers in appreciating both the NZ Warbirds Association and their ‘at Ardmore experience’. Maverick Digital work exclusively with tourism clients and could immediately see the potential of an updated site in generating traffic and revenue for the association. Visitor research and booking behaviour has moved largely to digital channels in the last few years and now more than ever that we’re speaking primarily to domestic audiences.

Collaborating with a small team of NZ Warbirds Association members; Ben Shaw, Colin Goult and Trish Reynolds, Dykman explains that Maverick has built from the ground up a world class experience that captures potential visitors in their planning phase and introduces them to fantastic opportunities to experience the aircraft collection at Ardmore or even book a Warbird Adventure flight from several bases around NZ. At the same time, the website still acts as an information hub for the members, with bespoke website management tools created specifically for their needs. Led by Mavericks Tamsyn Moses, this project has delivered a fantastic new online home for the Association that will support, elevate and optimise the tourism experience for years to come. Fully smart device compatible you can now walk around our collection and learn all about each aircraft while standing in front of it.

Frank Parker reveals that there has been a common theme amongst many visitors who say ”Wow, what an amazing collection you have, and we didn’t even know you were here?” so with this new website, we aim to change that perception and to target those people looking for heritage, excitement and adventure in Auckland. There are many new great features, and we invite you to explore them.

