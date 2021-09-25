Homicide Investigation Launched In Kawerau

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a woman in Kawerau.

Emergency services were called to an address on Hall Street, Kawerau around 12:41pm where a woman was located with critical injuries and sadly died a short time later.

One person is assisting Police with our enquiries, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this death.

A scene guard is in place at the property while Police investigate.

