Homicide Investigation Launched In Kawerau
Saturday, 25 September 2021, 5:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have launched a homicide investigation following
the death of a woman in Kawerau.
Emergency services
were called to an address on Hall Street, Kawerau around
12:41pm where a woman was located with critical injuries and
sadly died a short time later.
One person is assisting
Police with our enquiries, we are not looking for anyone
else in relation to this death.
A scene guard is in
place at the property while Police
investigate.
