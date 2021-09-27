Name Release – Kawerau Homicide Investigation
Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson, Area
Manager
Investigations: Western Bay of Plenty.
Police can now release the name of the woman
who died in Kawerau on
Saturday
afternoon.
She was Michelle Kaipara, aged 49, of Kawerau.
Police extend our sympathies to
Michelle’s loved ones at this
difficult
time.
A homicide investigation into the circumstances of her death is ongoing.
A
20-year-old man is next due to appear in the Tauranga
District Court later
today charged with murder and an unrelated assault.
Statement from whānau:
Our whānau is devastated. Michelle was the
epitome of joy and love, and she
will be sorely missed. Her memory lives on in her tamariki who are suffering
severely at this time.
We send our
heartfelt thanks to each and every person for the outpouring
of
love, acts of kindness and empathy shown to our whānau. We grieve with you
as we remember the beautiful lady Michelle was and the lovely memories
she’s left etched on our minds and in our hearts.
We ask media to respect our wishes not to
provide any further comment
especially in relation to Michelle’s death as the matter is before the
courts.
A funeral service will be held
this week in Te Teko to farewell our
darling
mother, sister, daughter, cousin, aunty, niece and friend. Details are
available on the Te Tangi Pānui Page on Facebook.