Name Release – Kawerau Homicide Investigation

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson, Area Manager

Investigations: Western Bay of Plenty.

Police can now release the name of the woman who died in Kawerau on Saturday

afternoon.

She was Michelle Kaipara, aged 49, of Kawerau.

Police extend our sympathies to Michelle’s loved ones at this difficult

time.

A homicide investigation into the circumstances of her death is ongoing.

A 20-year-old man is next due to appear in the Tauranga District Court later

today charged with murder and an unrelated assault.

Statement from whānau:

Our whānau is devastated. Michelle was the epitome of joy and love, and she

will be sorely missed. Her memory lives on in her tamariki who are suffering

severely at this time.

We send our heartfelt thanks to each and every person for the outpouring of

love, acts of kindness and empathy shown to our whānau. We grieve with you

as we remember the beautiful lady Michelle was and the lovely memories

she’s left etched on our minds and in our hearts.

We ask media to respect our wishes not to provide any further comment

especially in relation to Michelle’s death as the matter is before the

courts.

A funeral service will be held this week in Te Teko to farewell our darling

mother, sister, daughter, cousin, aunty, niece and friend. Details are

available on the Te Tangi Pānui Page on Facebook.

