Homicide Investigation Launched In Northland

Northland Police have launched a homicide investigation after a male was located seriously injured in a vehicle in Okaihau, Northland yesterday evening.

The vehicle was found crashed in a paddock off Imms Road at about 8.25pm. Despite efforts from emergency services the man sadly died at the scene.

Police have been making enquiries and have now established the death to be suspicious.

A post mortem will be carried out along with formal identification procedures. Police will then need to ensure all next of kin have been notified before we are in a position to release the victim’s name.

A scene examination is continuing today and the car remains at the scene while this is carried out.

Police now have a number of enquiries to make and encourage anyone with information to come forward to Police by visiting their local station or by calling 105 quoting file number 210928/6273 or Operation Canoe.

We know this will be upsetting to our Far North community but please be assured that we have a team of Detectives working quickly to establish the circumstances of what has occurred and identify and locate the person or persons responsible so they can be held to account.

Police are supporting the victim’s family at this difficult time along with Victim Support.

