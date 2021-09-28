Homicide Investigation Launched In Northland
Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 11:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Northland Police have launched a homicide investigation
after a male was located seriously injured in a vehicle in
Okaihau, Northland yesterday evening.
The vehicle was
found crashed in a paddock off Imms Road at about 8.25pm.
Despite efforts from emergency services the man sadly died
at the scene.
Police have been making enquiries and
have now established the death to be suspicious.
A
post mortem will be carried out along with formal
identification procedures. Police will then need to ensure
all next of kin have been notified before we are in a
position to release the victim’s name.
A scene
examination is continuing today and the car remains at the
scene while this is carried out.
Police now have a
number of enquiries to make and encourage anyone with
information to come forward to Police by visiting their
local station or by calling 105 quoting file number
210928/6273 or Operation Canoe.
We know this will be
upsetting to our Far North community but please be assured
that we have a team of Detectives working quickly to
establish the circumstances of what has occurred and
identify and locate the person or persons responsible so
they can be held to account.
Police are supporting the
victim’s family at this difficult time along with Victim
Support.
