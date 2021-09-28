Culture-filled Few Months Ahead Following Creative Grants

A battle of the bands, a beach art competition and the return of the Pickle Pot Be-In are among the arts and culture events to bring colour and vibrancy to Kāpiti in the coming months.

The latest recipients of Creative Communities Scheme funding were awarded by Council’s Grants Allocation Subcommittee last week with 16 applicants sharing $24,700 of funding.

Committee chair Councillor Jackie Elliott says all applications were strong and include a diverse range of cultures and innovative projects alongside well-established regular activities and events.

Kāpiti can expect to see poetry and music performances, orchestral concerts, a design and photography exhibition, as well as the regular Music in the park and Mulled Wine concerts, among other offerings.

“The arts are really important to keep community spirit high in these uncertain times and we were delighted to provide funding to help these important events and opportunities go ahead,” Cr Elliott says.

“Whether you prefer to absorb the output of others or have a go at creating something yourself, there is something on offer for everyone among these projects.”

Cr Elliott says it was also encouraging to see all recipients had appropriate COVID-19 plans in place to allow projects to proceed under level 2 restrictions.

The Creative Communities Scheme is funded by Creative New Zealand and Council to support and increase participation in local arts and culture at a grassroots level. Funds are distributed locally twice a year.

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/creativecommunities to see the full list of grant recipients and find more information about the Scheme.

