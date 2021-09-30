Fatal Crash, Waikeria
Thursday, 30 September 2021, 12:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two people have died in a two-vehicle crash at Waikeria,
northeast
of Ōtorohanga, this
morning.
Emergency services were called to the
intersection of Wharepuhunga Road and
Lawry Road
just after 4:45am.
The driver and a passenger in one
of the vehicles died at the scene. A third
person
in that vehicle was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious
condition.
The driver of the second vehicle received
minor to moderate injuries.
The circumstances of the
crash remains under
investigation.
