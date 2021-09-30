Fatal Crash, Waikeria

Two people have died in a two-vehicle crash at Waikeria, northeast

of Ōtorohanga, this morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Wharepuhunga Road and

Lawry Road just after 4:45am.

The driver and a passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene. A third

person in that vehicle was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver of the second vehicle received minor to moderate injuries.

The circumstances of the crash remains under investigation.

