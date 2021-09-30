Police Statement On Today's Incident In Hillsborough

Statement attributable to Inspector Matt Srhoj, Acting District Commander, Counties Manukau:

Prior to 8.30am this morning, two Police units attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle near the Albion Road area in Ōtāhuhu.

The vehicle has reversed into one of the Police vehicles and driven off. The Air Support Unit, Eagle, was in the area and responded to the incident and continued to monitor the vehicle’s movements.

Eagle has observed the vehicle continue to drive erratically and at speed around the Ōtāhuhu, Māngere and Papatoetoe areas.

Spikes were successfully deployed, and the vehicle has continued to an Ōtāhuhu address and stopped. Eagle has observed a man exit the vehicle carrying a firearm.

The driver has got back in the vehicle and continued to drive at speed towards the Southern Motorway.

He drove the wrong way down an on-ramp onto the Southern Motorway before turning around and driving a short distance with the traffic.

On the motorway the driver has stopped and got out before getting into a vehicle that was parked on the side of the motorway waiting for him.

The second vehicle fled at speed and was pursued by Police. During the pursuit the passenger has presented the firearm a number of times at Police and members of the Public.

Spikes were again successfully deployed in Ellerslie.

The vehicle has continued to be driven erratically towards the Onehunga area. On multiple occasions the passenger has pointed his firearm out the window at passing members of the public.

Eagle has continued to observe the vehicle being driven towards Hillsborough, where it has gone down a long driveway on Lilac Grove.

The driver has fled and run towards an area of bush, with the passenger exiting the vehicle presenting a firearm at Police.

Police have fired at the man and he has continued to run onto a nearby property where he has again presented a firearm at chasing Police.

Police have subsequently shot the man. First aid has immediately been provided and he has since been taken to Auckland City Hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle was located in the nearby area and was taken into custody.

He has also since been transported to Auckland City Hospital with minor injuries.

Police now have an investigation underway to ascertain the full set of circumstances of what has occurred.

As part of this Police are appealing for witnesses to today’s events to come forward and assist our enquiries, especially if they have video footage.

An online portal has been set for the public to upload and can be accessed at https://boxing.nzpolice.org/(link is external).

Police confirm that this link is genuine.

While there is an investigation underway, Police are limited in further comment at this point.

However, we can confirm that a firearm has also been located inside the vehicle that was dumped on the southern motorway and a firearm has been located at the Lilac Grove scene.

Police expect charges to be laid at a later stage.

As is standard procedure in these cases, Police have notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Police are also ensuring there is welfare support in place for our staff involved in today’s incident.

This was an incredibly fast-moving situation where these men’s reckless behaviour has put the safety of the public and Police staff at risk.

I would like to commend our staff for their courageous actions on the ground today in bringing this matter to a conclusion.

Policing is a dynamic job and our staff come to work each and every day to help keep our communities safe. They have done that today while in some challenging circumstances.

For those Hillsborough residents I would like to reassure them that Police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

Police will be visible in the area over the coming days and we will be speaking with residents in the area to seek information as well as offering reassurance.

Anyone with additional information that may assist our enquiry is asked to contact 105 quoting the file number 210930/4727 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

