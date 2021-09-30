Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tom Abercrombie Gets Chilly For Heart Kids

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 4:35 pm
Press Release: Heart Kids

Will you give up 6 minutes doing something a little crazy between the 29th of September and the 20th of October 2021 to ensure that kids and their whānau around Aotearoa NZ living with a heart condition never have to walk alone?

Heart Kids ambassador Tom Abercrombie is getting chilly at home to raise awareness and funds for Heart Kids NZ.

The New Zealand Breakers star is taking part in the annual 360 Heart Stopper Challenge with a twist.…the current Delta outbreak has required Heart Kids to cancel all their in-person fundraising and awareness events for the rest of the year that many heart families and members of the public look forward to.

Even though Delta has stopped in-person fundraising - it hasn’t stopped children being born with or developing heart conditions - the need for the work Heart Kids does grows every single week.

Heart Kids has changed their direction and is committed to running their fundraising event by changing their usual format to do something new, now it’s the 360 Heart Stopper "bubble challenge" where you and/or your bubble get together in your backyard or your workplace to get chilly for up to 360 seconds, then post your video to social media and challenge someone else to get chilly for Heart Kids.

The 360 Heart Stopper Challenge has been running for 21 years and was the idea of a father whose child was born with a congenital heart defect (CHD). Kind-hearted people all around the country commit to sitting in a tub of icy cold water, chilled to 10 degrees for up to 360 seconds this represents how the chest cavity is sometimes packed with ice during a heart operation - the six minutes participants pledge to spare equates to a lifetime of support for children living with a childhood heart condition, it’s something those who take part can feel proud of.

Heart Kids is the only organisation in Aotearoa/NZ providing lifelong care and support for children, young people and families impacted by congenital and acquired childhood heart disease. Each week, 12 babies are born with one or more congenital heart defects.

That's over 600 courageous little "Brave Hearts" born each year that need our help, and that's not including the ones that develop acquired heart conditions during childhood.

Tom Abercrombie has a personal connection to Heart Kids, Porter, his 3-year-old daughter has an electrical defect and has had a pacemaker since she was 13 months old.

Dr Ruth Gorinski, Acting CEO of Heart Kids New Zealand, says:

"Our big campaigns such as the Heart Stopper Challenge are always very well supported, however, given the current Covid outbreaks we simply must put people’s safety first. It is a disappointment to many that we are unable to hold our live, in-person events but we hope supporters will embrace the challenge from the safety of their own homes so we can continue to support the many heart members we have across the country."

The 360 Heart Stopper Challenge runs from September 29 - October 20, 2021

Participants sign up via the Heart Stopper website www.heartstopper.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Heart Kids on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan


After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>


Covid-19, 30/9: 1,249 Overall Cases, New Case In Waikato


18 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 975 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far, and one new case has been found in Waikato... More>>



 
 


Government: One-off Residence Pathway Provides Certainty To Migrants And Business
The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has today announced the 2021 Resident Visa, a one-off, simplified pathway to residence for around 165,000 migrants currently in New Zealand. “We are providing a way forward for our migrant families who have been long disrupted by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 