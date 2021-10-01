Serious crash, Mount Wellington Highway - Auckland City
Friday, 1 October 2021, 6:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Diversions are in place following a crash in Mount
Wellington, Auckland this
morning.
The crash, north
bound on the Mount Wellington Highway, was reported
to
emergency services shortly after 2.30am this
morning.
The highway is closed between Hamlin Road and
Aranui Road and diversions are
in place.
The highway is
expected to be re-opened shortly but for now motorists
are
asked to avoid the
area.
