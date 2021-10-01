The Kāpiti Food Fair GOOD Friends, GOOD Times, GOOD Food... And GREAT VENDORS!

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Friday, 1 October 2021, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Food Fair

Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, New Zealand, 1st October 2021: With just over two months to go, the team behind the Kāpiti Food Fair have started their official countdown to event day – and they’re excited to share more about the vendor line up they have planned for December 4th.

“As the Fair is a pre-Christmas event,” shared co-owner Helene Judge, “we provide an opportunity for our vendors to package their products for visitors to sample, buy gifts or to stock-up their pantry at home. Our goal is to always offer a varied line-up each year, and 2021 is no exception to this.”

The Fair offers a curated selection of items from all over New Zealand. Some examples of what has been on offer includes: Chocolates, sweets, fudges, turkish delight, licorice, toffee apples, jams, marmalade, jellies, relishes & pickles, pate, pastes & syrups, sauces, dressings, vinegars, dips & spreads, pestos & salsas, dukkah & preserves.

And there’s more: Figs, peanut butter, nut butters, breads, baking & cupcakes, cheesecakes, donuts, macarons & pastries, wines, beers, champagne, cider, mead & ports, liqueurs, whiskey, gin & vodka, juices, cordials & soda, teas, coffee, chai & kombucha, olives & olive oils, nuts, salts, peppers, ice cream, popsicles, gelato & sorbet, koeksisters, popcorn & candyfloss, meats, pies, salami & sausages, seafood and cheeses.

Rounding out the Kāpiti Food Fair’s list, they’ll also have vendors with honey, health & balm products, microgreens, herbs, spices & rubs, rice & noodles, pizza bases, vegetable wraps, cracker bread, muesli, sprouts, fruits & veg, kitchenware, DIY kits, tupperware & gadgets, henna art, recipe books, plant holders, handcrafted utensils & holders, pottery, chopping boards, spice racks, notice boards, plates & platters, tagines, pet foods, pepper grinders, mortar & pestles, eco & reusable bags & packaging, edible gardens, free range eggs & egg boxes.

“With 250 vendor sites filled with tasty treats to consume on the day and things to take home to your pantry, or to give away as lovely Christmas gifts, you will not be disappointed,” said Helene.

“Our list is varied and eclectic – we want a wide range for our visitors to enjoy, and we only have four vendor sites left to book. Our previous Fairs have attracted artisan and commercial products including a large variety of ready to eat foods with every vendor adding to a positive visitor experience,” added co-owner Janine van Kradenburg.

To book one of our last vendor sites, please head over to our website and tell us all about what you will do >> https://kapitifoodfair.co.nz/Book-Vendor-Site

The Kāpiti Food Fair will be held on Saturday December 4th, 2021 at the Mazengarb Reserve in Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast with gates open from 10am to 4pm.

Tickets are $10 per adult, children up to 16 are free and those with a Gold Card or Student ID are only $5. Book your tickets now >> https://events.humanitix.com/kapiti-food-fair-2021

Please note: To operate, the Fair needs to be in COVID Alert Level 1. If we are at 2, 3 or 4 in the days leading up to the Fair, we will CANCEL and TRANSFER tickets to the 2022 Fair on Saturday 3 December 2022 or REFUND. We are keeping a close watch on Government announcements for certainty on delivering mass events safely and particularly, the potential to mandate vaccination passports and an APP to assist Gate Entry logistics. It’s a challenging time for event owners and promoters – our message to visitors is clear, PLEASE get vaccinated – for you, your whānau, your community.

About:

Kāpiti Food Fair was established in 2008 as a community event with humble beginnings. It is now privately owned and operated in a business partnership between Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg. The vision of the Fair is about making a lasting impression in the minds and bodies of all foodies. Their mission is to bring visitors into Kāpiti to experience ‘our place’ while having a fun, tasty and indulgent day out with GOOD friends, GOOD times and GOOD food!

