Tāmaki Makaurau Compliance Update
Saturday, 2 October 2021, 5:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Since Alert Level 3 came into place, seven people have
been charged with a total of seven offences in Tāmaki
Makaurau and Upper Hauraki, as at 5pm yesterday (enter date
2021).
Of these, four were for Failing to Comply with
Order (COVID-19), two as for Failure to Comply with
Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, and one was a Health Act
Breach.
In the same time period, 13 people were
formally warned.
Police have received a total of 1502
105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass
gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper
Hauraki.
