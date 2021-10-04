Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tāmaki Makaurau Compliance Update

Monday, 4 October 2021, 2:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 11 people have been charged with a total of 11 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, as at 5pm yesterday (Sunday 3 October 2021).

Of these, eight were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), two were for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, and one was a Health Act Breach.

In the same time period, 18 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 2199 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday October 3, a total of 439,618 vehicles have now been stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a total of 6792 vehicles having been turned around.

10,294 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 143 of those vehicles turned around.

A total of 4 out of 2000 vehicles were turned away at the Northern checkpoints yesterday, while 139 vehicles out of 8294 were turned around at the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 18,826 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 710 of them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 13 of those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website.

