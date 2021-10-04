Wairau Diversion Campsite Partially Reopens
Monday, 4 October 2021, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
The Wairau Diversion Reserve at Neal Road, Marshlands,
near Blenheim, is partially open again for responsible
camping, fishing and whitebaiting from tomorrow, 5
October.
Overnight camping is permitted in the camping
zone only, under the Council’s Responsible Camping Bylaw
2020. Visitors are limited to a stay of two nights only and
only in a fully self-contained vehicle. Tents and non
self-contained vehicles are not permitted.
The Reserve
was closed after damage from the July 17 storm. A strip of
land alongside the river was washed away and remedial
options are being prepared for this area.
The current
site is a temporary solution for campers until a permanent
area is established. The Reserve will remain blocked off at
the Hinepango stream to vehicles, but it has pedestrian
access. The main camping area east of the Hinepango Swamp is
still closed due to storm
damage.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan
After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>
Covid-19, 4/10: 1,357 Overall Cases, New Case In Waikato, 2 Million Fully Vaccinated
28 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland today, alongside one in Waikato. There are no known new cases in Wellington. 1,065 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far... More>>