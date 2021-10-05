Further Appeal For Information: Homicide Investigation, Ōtorohanga
Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 3:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police continue to make enquiries into the death of
Anthony Bell who died following an altercation in
Ōtorohanga on Saturday night.
We would like to
reiterate our appeal to the public for any information which
might assist Police in our enquiries.
Police would
like to hear from anyone who might have any footage of the
altercation on Maniapoto Street on Saturday night.
We
would also like to hear from anyone with dash cam footage
that was travelling between Te Awamutu and Ōtorohanga
between 5pm and 6.20 pm or saw a white Mazda Bounty ute
carrying a trail bike or a black Volkswagen Amarok ute
travelling from Te Awamutu to Ōtorohanga on Saturday
night.
Footage can be uploaded using the following
link: https://lima.nzpolice.org/(link
is external)
Anyone who can assist with
information is asked to call 105 and quote file number
211002/2797.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
