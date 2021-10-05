Further Appeal For Information: Homicide Investigation, Ōtorohanga

Police continue to make enquiries into the death of Anthony Bell who died following an altercation in Ōtorohanga on Saturday night.

We would like to reiterate our appeal to the public for any information which might assist Police in our enquiries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who might have any footage of the altercation on Maniapoto Street on Saturday night.

We would also like to hear from anyone with dash cam footage that was travelling between Te Awamutu and Ōtorohanga between 5pm and 6.20 pm or saw a white Mazda Bounty ute carrying a trail bike or a black Volkswagen Amarok ute travelling from Te Awamutu to Ōtorohanga on Saturday night.

Footage can be uploaded using the following link: https://lima.nzpolice.org/(link is external)

Anyone who can assist with information is asked to call 105 and quote file number 211002/2797.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

