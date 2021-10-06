Update – Serious Crash, SH 1, Te Horo

05 October

Police can confirm that one person has died following a serious crash on SH 1 between Peka Peka and Te Horo this evening.

The two-car crash occurred at about 7:50pm near the intersection with Te

Hapua Road.

Sadly, the sole occupant of one vehicle died at the scene.

The sole occupant of the second vehicle has been airlifted to Wellington

Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for information from the public as they begin to

investigate the circumstances of the crash.

In particular, anyone who saw a black 1998 Nissan Terrano vehicle travelling

northbound prior to the crash is asked to contact Police by calling 105 and

quoting event number P048176036. Drivers of vehicles in the area with

dashcams are also asked to check for any footage of this vehicle.

SH 1 remains closed between Waikanae and Te Horo and is expected to be closed

for several more hours yet.

There are no diversions in place.

