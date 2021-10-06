Update – Serious Crash, SH 1, Te Horo
Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 5:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
05 October
Police can confirm that one person has died
following a serious crash on SH 1 between Peka Peka and Te
Horo this evening.
The two-car crash occurred at about
7:50pm near the intersection with Te
Hapua Road.
Sadly,
the sole occupant of one vehicle died at the scene.
The
sole occupant of the second vehicle has been airlifted to
Wellington
Hospital with serious injuries.
Police are
appealing for information from the public as they begin
to
investigate the circumstances of the crash.
In
particular, anyone who saw a black 1998 Nissan Terrano
vehicle travelling
northbound prior to the crash is asked
to contact Police by calling 105 and
quoting event number
P048176036. Drivers of vehicles in the area with
dashcams
are also asked to check for any footage of this
vehicle.
SH 1 remains closed between Waikanae and Te Horo
and is expected to be closed
for several more hours
yet.
There are no diversions in
place.
